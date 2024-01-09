News
What's Rohit hinting at?

What's Rohit hinting at?

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 09, 2024 11:57 IST
Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram
 

Back as India's T20 captain, Rohit Sharma left his fans wondering with his quirky post on social media.

'In 2024 we mind our own rizzness,' Rohit captioned his all-black look on Instagram.

'Rizz' was crowned as Oxford's Word of the Year for 2023. According to the Oxford University Press, 'Rizz is a colloquial noun, defined as 'style, charm, or attractiveness; the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.'

'Etymologically, the term is believed to be a shortened form of the word 'charisma', taken from the middle part of the word, which is an unusual word formation pattern,' it adds.

