Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Arjuna Award is a dream: Shami

The Arjuna Award is a dream: Shami

Source: ANI
January 08, 2024 23:58 IST
IMAGE: Mohammed Shami will receive the Arjuna Award from the President of India on January 9. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India's star pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been declared as the recipient of the Arjuna Award, said that it is a dream come true for him to be the recipient of India's second-highest athletic honour.

The Arjuna Award, India's second-highest athletic honour, is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and for showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

The speedster expressed happiness for the honour and said even after many years of hard work people are not able to win this award.

 

The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 9, 2024 (Tuesday) at 11:00 hours, as per a press release from the ministry.

The 33-year-old was sensational for the Men in Blue throughout the year. The right-arm pacer continued his golden run in the World Cup into November. Overall, he finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, with 24 wickets to his name from merely seven innings.

Among his highlight efforts, this month was a stunning 5/18 against Sri Lanka at Wankhede. Already under pressure in a 358-run chase, Shami's arrival at the end of the first Powerplay spelt the end for Sri Lanka. In his five overs, he ripped through their middle and lower order.

"This award is a dream, life passes and people are not able to win this award. I am happy that I have been nominated for this award. It is like a dream for me to get this award because my whole life I have seen many people receiving this award," Mohammed Shami told ANI.

India's experienced speedster, who is battling injury and was ruled out of the recently concluded South Africa Test series, said the injury is a part of the game and he is trying to make a comeback soon.

"Injury is part of the game. Fans and the public's love is very important. We are trying our best to make a comeback soon... good for our team and good for us too," the speedster said.

Source: ANI
