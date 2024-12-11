News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » From Olympic heartbreak to Guwahati redemption

From Olympic heartbreak to Guwahati redemption

Source: PTI
December 11, 2024 13:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Not taking a break after Olympics left me emotionally drained: Tanisha Crasto

Tanisha Crasto

IMAGE: Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa bounced back to put up a dominant performance and defend their Guwahati Masters Super 100 title. Photographs: Kind Courtesy Tanisha Crasto/Instagram

Tanisha Crasto described her turbulent Olympic debut in Paris as a period of heartbreak, admitting she made the "mistake" of not taking a break afterward, but said reuniting with Ashwini Ponnappa with a renewed approach led to their triumph at the Guwahati Masters.

Tanisha and her seasoned partner Ashwini, who endured three lopsided losses on the trot to make a group stage exit in Paris, bounced back to put up a dominant performance and defend their Guwahati Masters Super 100 title on Sunday.

 

"It's been a tough transition after the Olympics for everyone, including me and Didi (Ashwini). I made the mistake of not taking a break, and it left me emotionally drained. But Didi took a huge break, and when we reunited, we focused on enjoying the game,” the 21-year-old told PTI Videos.

"We decided not to think about results, just to go out there and enjoy ourselves. And when we did that, the results followed."

Tanisha Crasto

The Paris Olympics was a challenging chapter for Tanisha and all other Indian shuttlers as India returned without a medal for the first time in 12-years.

"It hurts because you're there, representing your country, and when things don't go your way, it's tough to process... I didn't take a break after the Olympics, thinking it would help me snap out of it. But as a person, I was a mess, dealing with insane emotions”, she said.

For her 35-year-old partner Ashwini, the Olympics marked an emotional turning point as well, as she announced that the 2024 Olympics was her last ever.
"We cried together during an interview, and even the interviewer was moved to tears,” Tanisha recalled.

"It was a mix of emotions, but it strengthened our bond”, she added.

Tanisha Crasto

Tanisha also had a runners-up finish along side her mixed doubles partner Dhruv Kapila going down to Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Supissara Paewsampra in a tough three-game battle at the Syed Modi International Super 300 event in Lucknow earlier this month.

"We had a very tough draw since the first match. For Dhruv (Kapila), who was recovering from an ankle tear, to pull through until the finals and defeat good pairs is something I'm really proud of."

"They (Dechapol and Supissara) really caught us off guard in the final two games. And they really changed the whole game.

"And Dechapol being a very, very experienced player, he's won a number of titles. I think he really managed the pressure of the game. And he really controlled the game very well in the second and third."

“Could we have won? Yes, 100 per cent. Did we do enough in the second and third games? No. But I'm proud of how we played overall, especially considering Dhruv's injury,” she said.

Tanisha Crasto

As 2024 wraps up, Tanisha is already setting her sights on the challenges of 2025.

“Our first big goal is the Malaysia Super 1000, and we're going all in... Ashwini and I are likely to be seeded, so it's an important start to the year.”

The youngster shared her dream of doing well at the marquee events like the All England Championships, World Championships, and the 2026 Asian Games.

“I think every tournament is something that we really wish to do something great... We're really eyeing out for the All England, the World Championships, and also the Asian Games in 2026. So these are the bigger goals as of now," she signed off. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Virushka's Love Story Turns 7
Virushka's Love Story Turns 7
'In India, I was dragged and sucked into fixing world'
'In India, I was dragged and sucked into fixing world'
PCB faces lawsuits, alienation and losses
PCB faces lawsuits, alienation and losses
Team India Lands In Brisbane
Team India Lands In Brisbane
Adani opts out of US funding for Colombo Port project
Adani opts out of US funding for Colombo Port project
Why These Manipuri MLAs Are Gagged
Why These Manipuri MLAs Are Gagged
What Modi Gave Taimur, Jeh...
What Modi Gave Taimur, Jeh...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
'Gukesh Must Go All Out For Win Today'
'Gukesh Must Go All Out For Win Today'
Despite 23.75 Cr, Venki is Pursuing PhD
Despite 23.75 Cr, Venki is Pursuing PhD

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances