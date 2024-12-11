News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Despite 23.75 Cr, Venki is Pursuing PhD

Despite 23.75 Cr, Venki is Pursuing PhD

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 11, 2024 13:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I am pursuing my PhD (finance) now. You will be interviewing me as Dr Venkatesh Iyer next time!'

Venkatesh Iyer

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer was the fourth most expensive hire at the IPL auction in Jeddah on November 24, 2024, signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 23.75 crore (Rs 237.5 million). Photograph: BCCI
 

Venkatesh Iyer, who will take home a Rs 23.75 crore pay cheque at IPL 2025, likely believes in the adage 'Money don't maketh a man as much as education can.'

'I come from an orthodox family, so it is tough to convince middle class parents that I will pursue only cricket. But it was the other way around. I was big on academics. My parents wanted me to do well in the game as well,' Venky told the Indian Express newspaper.

'If a new guy walks into the MP (Madhya Pradesh) team, the first thing I ask him is 'padhai kar rahe ho ki nahi?? (are you studying or not?)' Education will stay with you till you die, a cricketer cannot play till 60. You have to understand that there is a shelf life,' Venky, who plays for MP in domestic cricket, added.

'After that, if you want to really excel in life, you have to be educated. Academics can give me the perfect switch-off from the game. I don't want to be thinking of the game all the time, it adds pressure. Being an educated person helps me make better decisions on the field as well.

'I want cricketers to educate themselves not just with cricketing knowledge, but general knowledge as well. If you can complete your graduation or post-graduation, you definitely should. I am pursuing my PhD (finance) now. You will be interviewing me as Dr Venkatesh Iyer next time!' he asserted.

Iyer also revealed the discussion he had with KKR CEO Venky Mysore ahead of the IPL auction.

'I had a word with him (Mysore) before the announcement of retentions. He was very clear in telling me that 'We won't be able to retain you because of the retention rules' and not because they didn't want me in KKR.'

'So I told him, "Sir, if you have the option, and if you can, please do everything in your power to get me back to KKR". It kind of worked, didn't it? It goes to show how much he trusts and believes in me.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2025: Meet The Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
IPL 2025: Meet The Kolkata Knight Riders Squad
10 Most Expensive IPL Players
10 Most Expensive IPL Players
Indisciplined Prithvi Shaw's career is promise unkept
Indisciplined Prithvi Shaw's career is promise unkept
'In India, I was dragged and sucked into fixing world'
'In India, I was dragged and sucked into fixing world'
Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as RBI's 26th Governor
Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as RBI's 26th Governor
Actor Sapna Singh's teenage son found dead in Bareilly
Actor Sapna Singh's teenage son found dead in Bareilly
When Shah Rukh Khan Visited Bungalow
When Shah Rukh Khan Visited Bungalow

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Venkatesh Iyer: The Biggest Surprise of IPL Auction
Venkatesh Iyer: The Biggest Surprise of IPL Auction
Unexpected Buys At The IPL Auction
Unexpected Buys At The IPL Auction

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances