News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » What's Ishaan Khatter Doing at The NBA?

What's Ishaan Khatter Doing at The NBA?

By Rediff Sports
April 27, 2022 17:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter at the NBA playoff game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. Photographs: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Actor Ishaan Khatter was a special invitee for Game 4 of the NBA playoffs.

Ishaan soaked in the atmosphere as he cheered on Kevin Durant, whose Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

'What a joyyyyy to be hosted for the NBA playoffs at Brooklyn's homecourt!! WHAT a THRILLING game... great effort by the @brooklynnets and a glorious sweep by the @celtics @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in #ballislife' Ishan posted on his Instagram feed.

The Celtics completed a four-game sweep against the Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2022: How Will Second Half Play Out?
IPL 2022: How Will Second Half Play Out?
We Believe In You, Virat!
We Believe In You, Virat!
Everyone Loves Dhoni!
Everyone Loves Dhoni!
Do Tara and Tiger Make A Cool Jodi?
Do Tara and Tiger Make A Cool Jodi?
Modi to visit Germany, Denmark, France from May 2-4
Modi to visit Germany, Denmark, France from May 2-4
Beautiful, Magical, Goa
Beautiful, Magical, Goa
'Broke a few remotes while watching the previous game'
'Broke a few remotes while watching the previous game'

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

SEE: An Iftar At Lord's

SEE: An Iftar At Lord's

That Man Chahal!

That Man Chahal!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances