What's Ishaan Khatter Doing at The NBA?

IMAGE: Ishaan Khatter at the NBA playoff game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. Photographs: Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Actor Ishaan Khatter was a special invitee for Game 4 of the NBA playoffs.

Ishaan soaked in the atmosphere as he cheered on Kevin Durant, whose Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

'What a joyyyyy to be hosted for the NBA playoffs at Brooklyn's homecourt!! WHAT a THRILLING game... great effort by the @brooklynnets and a glorious sweep by the @celtics @nba @nbaindia @nbastyle_in #ballislife' Ishan posted on his Instagram feed.

The Celtics completed a four-game sweep against the Nets, becoming the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs with a 116-112 victory on Monday.