That Man Chahal!

When the Rajasthan Royals played Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on April 5, 2022, Yuzvendra Chahal, now wearing RR's colour pink, had run out his former RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

On Tuesday, April 26, when RCB played RR in the return game at the MCA stadium in Pune, Yuzi ran out Dinesh Karthik, Bangalore's famed finisher, and scorched RCB's hopes of winning the match.

With his fun nature and unflappable style, Yuzi is undoubtedly the most popular member of the Rajasthan side and you can see what we mean if you click on these images.

IMAGE: As our commentator noted last night: 'WICKET! A huge mixup in the middle and DK is run out by Chahal, who makes a meal of it but eventually makes the dismissal.'

All photographs: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: After running out DK, Chahal is hoisted by Shimron Hetmyer, the fun-loving Guyanese hard-hitter with whom the affable leggie has formed an affectionate bond.

IMAGE: Had the old RR social media team been around -- remember they were fired after Skipper Sanju Samson complained against them -- they would probably have created the Shimron-Yuzi Show.

Truly, an odd couple -- one with that toothy, mischievous, grin; the other with the colourful tuft on his head and that ever so mobile face -- but so endearing!

IMAGE: Now it is Daryl Mitchell's turn to lift Chahal.

The Kiwi -- memories of whose heroics in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England last November endure -- played his first IPL 2022 game on Tuesday, coming in for Karun Nair.

IMAGE: Alas! Gone, But Never Forgotten.

The Royals homage to their first captain, who led them to the first IPL title.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com