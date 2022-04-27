An Iftar At Lord's

IMAGE: England's white-ball Captain Eoin Morgan with guests at the Iftar party hosted in the historic Long Room at Lord's. Photograph: ECB Cricket/Twitter

In an effort to inculcate and promote diversity, the England Cricket Board hosted an Iftar party in the iconic Long Room at the Lord's cricket ground in London.

Among the attendees was England's white-ball captain Eoin Morgan, England cricket legend Graham Gooch (who hit 333 against India in a Test match at Lord's in 1990), England lady cricketer Tammy Beaumont and ECB CEO Tom Harrison.

WATCH The Iftar hosted at Lord's. Video: Kind courtesy ecb.co.uk

'The ECB hosted an Iftar in the Long Room at Lord's to celebrate #Ramadan. The event brought together people from across the game to share a meal and open the fast of those practicing', the ECB noted, tweeing a video of the momentous occasion.

English cricket was embroiled in an ugly racism controversy after former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq told a British parliamentary committee last November, of 'inhuman' treatment at the cricket club and described the sport in England as riddled with racism.

The scandal cost Yorkshire sponsors and the right to host England internationals. The Yorkshire club's top brass quit and the resultant story embroiled some of the biggest names in English cricket including former England captain Michael Vaughan and then Test skipper Joe Root.

The ECB gesture is a step in the right direction and way to go! we say.