What's Common Between Dhoni And Kusale?

Photograph: Kind courtesy DD Sports/X

Swapnil Kusale, India's first Olympic finalist in 50m rifle three positions, shares an unlikely bond with cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Both men, hailing from humble backgrounds, embarked on their respective journeys while working as railway ticket collectors.

With a steady hand and a Dhoni-inspired mindset, Kusale is set to make his mark on the Olympic stage.

The 29 year old from Maharashtra has been a consistent presence on the international shooting circuit since 2012. However, his Olympic dream only materialised at the Paris Games, a 12 year wait that tested his patience and perseverance.

Having watched Dhoni's biopic multiple times, Kusale harbours ambitions of achieving similar heights in his sport.

A podium finish in the 50m rifle three positions final would undoubtedly place him among India's sporting elite.

'I don't follow anyone specific in the shooting world. Outside of that, I admire Dhoni for the person that he is. My sport requires me to be as calm and patient as he is on the field. I also relate to his story as I am a ticket collector like he was,' Kusale shared after securing a seventh place finish in qualification.

Kusale has been working for Central Railways since 2015.

***

IMAGE: Sevval Ilayda Tarhan of Turkey, left, and Yusuf Dikec. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Yusuf Dikec, a 51-year-old Turkish air pistol shooter, has captured the world's attention with his unconventional approach to Olympic competition.

While many athletes rely on high-tech gear for optimal performance, Dikec opted for a minimalist approach, competing with regular prescription glasses and earplugs.

This daring departure from the norm didn't hinder his success. In fact, it added a touch of mystique to his already impressive career.

Partnering with Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, Dikec secured a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event at the Paris Olympics.

His laid-back demeanour, characterised by a nonchalant stance with one hand in his pocket, contrasted sharply with the intense focus typically associated with the sport.

Dikec's victory has sparked a viral sensation, with social media abuzz about his unique style. The five-time Olympian has proven that talent, experience, and sheer determination can often outweigh the latest technological advancements.