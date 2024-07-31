SEE: Proud parents celebrate Manu Bhaker's historic feat

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker made history on Tuesday by becoming the first Indian to win two Olympic medals at a single Games. Photograph and videos: ANI Photos

Manu Bhaker's mother Sumedha Bhaker expressed her feelings as her daughter made history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 M Air Pistol Mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10M Air pistol event.

"...After getting Jaspal sir's guidance, today Manu has done wonders...," Sumedha Bhaker said while speaking to ANI.

Bhaker's father, Ramkrishna Bhaker also expressed his feelings as her daughter made history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics.

"I am very happy. This is big news for the whole country. I thank the countrymen for giving their love and blessings to Manu and also helping her in tough times," Ramkrishna Bhaker said.

Sarabjot's father, Jitender Singh went onto express his feelings too after his son bagged a bronze medal along with Bhaker.

"...Manu Bhaker and my son have won Bronze. Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker and her family. We are delighted...First, I will visit the Gurudwara and pay obeisance...There will be celebrations in our village...," Jitender Singh said.