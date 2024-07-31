Paris 2024: Swapnil Kusale makes 50m rifle 3 positions final

Photograph: NRAI/X

India shooter Swapnil Kusale on Wednesday qualified for finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions in Paris after finishing seventh.

Kusale shot an aggregate of 198 (99, 99) in the kneeling position, 197 (98, 99) in the prone position and 195 (98, 97) in the standing position as top eight shooters in a field of 44 made it to the final round.

Kusale finished with an overall score of 590 (38x) while China's Liu Yukun finished with a total of 594 points at the first spot followed by Norway's Jon-Hermann Hegg at second with 593.

The third place finish was secured by Ukraine's Serhiy Kulish with 592 points while France's Lucas Kryzs (592-35x) was fourth, Serbia's Lazar Kovacevic (592-33x) was fifth and Tomasz Bartnik (590-40x) from Poland was sixth.

The last place was taken by Jiri Privratsky from Czech Republic with 590-35x).

Kusale trains under Tejaswini Sawant in Kolhapur.