What Was Sonam Kapoor Doing At Wimbledon?

By REDIFF TENNIS
July 17, 2023 06:49 IST
IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja at the Wimbledon men's final. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Sonam Kapoor/Instagram
 

In an extraordinary showdown, 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious against the formidable Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon men's singles final.

While all eyes were on the intense battle between Alcaraz and Djokovic, the presence of celebrities added a touch of glamour to the occasion.

IMAGE: Brad Pitt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wimbledon/Twitter

In the star-studded audience were Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman, Nick Jonas, Daniel Craig, Ariana Grande.

In a delightful moment, eight-year-old Mu'awwiz Anwar, representing the charity WaterAid, had the honour of performing the coin toss at the final and met Princess Charlotte on her first visit to Wimbledon.

Daniel Craig

IMAGE: Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The Royal Box featured retired 007 Daniel Craig and his wife, the fine actor Rachel Weisz.

Wimbledon

Captivated by the thrilling match, Ariana Grande, Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddleston (Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) and Lord of the Rings's Gandalf Sir Ian McKellen, joined 15,000 spectators in witnessing the remarkable display of skill and determination.

Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine, seen here with wife Deborra-Lee Furness, expressed his excitement on Instagram, stating his unwavering support for Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

Also spotted: Nick Jonas, accompanied by mother-in-law Dr Madhu Chopra.

Catherine

IMAGE: Britain's Prince William, the prince of Wales, Catherine, the princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George speak to ball boys and girls ahead of the men's singles final. Photograph: Victoria Jones/Reuters
REDIFF TENNIS
