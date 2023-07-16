What's Priyanka Doing At Wimbedon?

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas in the Royal Box for the women's final on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Watching unseeded Marketa Vondrousova script history at Wimbledon were several tennis and movie celebrities including our very own Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Glimpses of the celebs in attendance:

IMAGE: The princess of Wales in the Royal Box for the women's final. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

IMAGE: The princess of Wales, the legendary Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss in the Royal Box. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

IMAGE: Singer Lewis Capaldi, actress Emma Watson and Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Therese Coffey in the stands during the women's singles final. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

IMAGE: Our very own Hermoine surely does look happy enjoying a game of tennis! Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

IMAGE: Martina Navratilova and her wife Julia Lemigova take a selfie in the Royal Box. Photograph: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

IMAGE: Actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Garfield in the royal box. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

IMAGE: Dani and Steve Smith at Wimbledon on Friday, July 14, 2023. Photograph: Kind courtesy Steve Smith/Twitter

Australian cricketer Steve Smith and his wife Dani Willis Smith were at Wimbledon on Friday.

The couple were at SW19 for the men's singles semi-finals.

'Lovely day at Wimbledon', Smith captioned the picture with Dani.

Smith will be in action in the fourth Ashes Test against England that starts at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 19.