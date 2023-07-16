Wimbledon final: Djokovic wraps up first set 6-1

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Wimbledon/Twitter

In a highly anticipated showdown at Centre Court at the Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic, aiming for his eighth Wimbledon singles championship and record-tying fifth consecutive title, faces off against Carlos Alcaraz, a rising star eager to claim his first trophy at the prestigious All England Club.

The stakes couldn't be higher as Djokovic sets his sights on capturing his 24th Grand Slam title, while Alcaraz, with the hunger of youth, seeks to secure his second major victory.

Novak Djokovic relentlessly targets Carlos Alcaraz's forehand, reaping a wealth of points from his aggressive approach.

The young Spaniard appears to be running out of steam, or perhaps, after falling behind 0-4.

Djokovic showcases his trademark brilliance, displaying exceptional tennis skills.

With finesse and precision, he confidently wraps up the first set, securing a commanding 6-1 victory!