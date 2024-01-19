News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Westlife's Shane Filan At Old Trafford

Westlife's Shane Filan At Old Trafford

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 19, 2024 19:34 IST
Shane Filan at Old Trafford

Shane Filan, one of the main leads of the popular 1990s Irish boyband Westlife, was in the stands at Old Trafford, watching his favourite club Manchester United held to a 2-2 draw by Tottenham Hotspur.

'Another great trip to Old Trafford for the game last Sunday with my boys. Thanks to Gemma & all @manchesterunited & @weareunited for looking after us so well... & for my personalised Jersey! That was a nice surprise,' Shane posted on Facebook page along with a picture at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

'I'm a Liverpool fan through & through so when I found out back in the 90s who you supported, I was bummed. BUT as a diehard Westlife fan, Westlife takes precedence! So I still love & support Westlife. Still a Kopite at heart though,' one fan commented on the singer's post.

'Shane, you're at a wrong stadium you're supposed to be at the Emirates stadium come on!' another wrote.

Following the draw on Sunday, Manchester United are in the 7th place in the Premier League table, with 32 points from 21 matches while Spurs are in 5th spot, tied on 40 points with 4th-placed Arsenal, who have played one game less than Spurs.

