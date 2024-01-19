News
Aus Open PIX: 16-year-old Andreeva's sensational comeback!

Aus Open PIX: 16-year-old Andreeva's sensational comeback!

Last updated on: January 19, 2024 11:29 IST
Images from Day 6 of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne on Friday.

Andreeva rallies to beat Parry

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva reacts during her third round match against France's Diane Parry. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Russian 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva recovered from a 5-1 deficit in the third set and saved a match point to seal a 1-6, 6-1, 7-6(5) win over France's Diane Parry and enter the fourth round of the Australian Open on her senior debut in the tournament.

IMAGE: Mirra Andreeva had upset sixth seed Ons Jabeur in the second round. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

This is Andreeva's fourth Grand Slam main draw appearance having made her debut at last year's French Open.

Sinner cruises into fourth round

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner's best run at the Australian Open was a place in the quarter-finals in 2022. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner underlined his title credentials by racing into the second week of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 demolition of Sebastian Baez in the third round on Friday.

 

The clean-hitting Italian banged down six aces and 34 winners to see off the Argentine 26th seed in less than two hours in cool and blustery conditions on Margaret Court Arena, sealing the deal with a seventh break of serve.

The 22-year-old was the hottest player on tour at the end of last season and led Italy to a first Davis Cup triumph in late November to conclude the season.

His decision to extend his holiday and skip the warm-up tournaments ahead of the year's first Grand Slam raised some eyebrows, but Sinner felt it had been vindicated by his form in the first three rounds in Melbourne.

"In general, I feel really great here," Sinner said. "I'm really happy with how I'm feeling right now.

"Obviously matches are a little bit different (from training) and let's see how I react in the next rounds, but at the moment I'm going well."

IMAGE: Fans cheer for Jannik Sinner. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Sinner's best run at the Australian Open was a place in the quarter-finals in 2022, and the odds will favour him getting back to the last eight with Karen Khachanov his opponent in the fourth round.

The Italian has won the last two of his three meetings with the Russian 15th seed with the only loss coming at the 2020 US Open when he was still a teenager.

Tsitsipas, Gauff advance in straight sets

IMAGE: Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his third round match against France's Luca Van Assche. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Greek seventh seed Tsitsipas eased through the first two sets before fighting back from a 2-0 deficit in the third to clinch a 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win over Frenchman Luca Van Assche.

In the fourth round, he will take on American 12th seed Taylor Fritz, who came from a set down to beat Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff hugs Alycia Parks after winning the third round match. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

US Open champion Coco Gauff brushed aside compatriot Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
