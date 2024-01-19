News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gukesh outwits Ian; Pragnanandhaa holds leader Giri

Gukesh outwits Ian; Pragnanandhaa holds leader Giri

Source: PTI
January 19, 2024 19:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

D Gukesh

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Kind Courtesy D Gukesh/X

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh produced a fine effort to outwit World Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in the fifth round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament in Wijk Aan Zee, The Netherlands, on Friday.

With his second victory in the tournament, Gukesh now has 2.5 points from five rounds after he made an indifferent start to the event, losing two matches in the first four rounds.

Grandmaster R Pragnanandhaa held tournament leader and defending champion Anish Giri of Holland to a draw on the day.

GM Vidit Gujrathi played out his fifth draw on the trot, signing a peace pact with local hopeful Max Warderman.

 

With eight rounds still remaining in one of the strongest traditional events, Giri maintained his sole lead on four points out of a possible five.

Praggnanandhaa, Firouza Alireza of France and Nodirbek Abdusattarov of Uzbekistan share the second spot on four points while Gujrathi and Gukesh are next in standings on 2.5, sharing it with three others.
In one the biggest upsets of the event so far, Women's world champion Ju Wnejun of China defeated Alireza in a finely crafted game.

Earlier, Gukesh was a class act in a Queen's gambit declined with white pieces against Nepomniachtchi. The Indian won a pawn in the ensuing middle game but Nepomniachtchi had his share of counter play till he fell for a tactical shot that cost him another pawn.

Soon it was a Queen and minor piece endgame on the board and Gukesh wrapped it up quickly.

Praggnanandhaa did not have to exert much against Giri with white pieces.

Playing a lesser-known opening setup the Indian found Giri adequately prepared and the pieces got traded in a heap in the ensuing middle game.

The players arrived at a Knight and pawns endgame wherein the draw was the only possible result.

In the challengers' section being held simultaneously, Grandmaster Leon Luke Mendonca defeated compatriot D Harika with black pieces to jump to three points from his five games.

Divya Deshmukh, the third Indian in the fray, went down to Yilmaz Mustafa of Turkey.

Erwin L'Ami of Holland leads the table in the section with 4 points, a half point clear of Anton Korobov of Ukraine.

Results Round 5 of Masters (Indians unless mentioned): R Praggnanadhaa (3) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 4); D Gukesh (3) beat Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus, 2.5); Vidit Gujrathi (2.5) drew with Max Warderman (Ned, 2.5); Ju Wenjun (Chn, 2) beat Firouza Alireza (Fra, 3); Anton Donchenko (Slo, 1.5) drew with Jorden Van Foreest (Ned, 2); Parham Maghsoodloo (Iri, 1) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 2.5); Nodirbek Abdusattarov (Uzb, 3) drew with Wei Yi (Chn, 3).

Challengers: Leon Luke Mendonca (3) beat D Harika (1.5) Divya Deshmukh (1.5) lost to Yilmaz Mustafa (Tur, 2.5); Erwin L'Ami (Ned, 4) beat Stefan Beukema (Bel, 2); Eline Roebers (Ned, 1) beat Hand Moke Niemann (Usa, 3); Marc-Andria Maurizzi (Fra, 3) drew with Jaime Santos Latasa (Esp, 2.5); Salem A R Saleh (Uae, 3) beat Liam Vrolijk (Ned, 2); Daniel Dardha (Bel, 2.5) drew with Anton Kkorobov (Ukra, 3.5). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
World No 1 An Se Young exits India Open with injury
World No 1 An Se Young exits India Open with injury
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic finally finds his groove!
Aus Open PIX: Djokovic finally finds his groove!
Ashwin Gets Ram Temple Invite
Ashwin Gets Ram Temple Invite
LS polls: RLD ties up with SP in UP, secures 7 seats
LS polls: RLD ties up with SP in UP, secures 7 seats
Plan Your Weekend OTT Watch
Plan Your Weekend OTT Watch
Heartbreak in Hockey: Japan ends India's Olympic quest
Heartbreak in Hockey: Japan ends India's Olympic quest
'Love story is the most difficult genre'
'Love story is the most difficult genre'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Heartbreak in Hockey: Japan ends India's Olympic quest

Heartbreak in Hockey: Japan ends India's Olympic quest

Aus Open: Bopanna, Balaji advance in men's doubles

Aus Open: Bopanna, Balaji advance in men's doubles

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances