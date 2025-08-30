'We are so used to Neeraj winning that we forget...'

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra was not at his best in the Diamond League Finals on Thursday, as he could only produce a best throw of 85.01m to finish second for the third time in a row. Photograph: David W Cerny/Reuters

World Athletics vice-president Adille Sumariwalla has backed star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to be at his best during next month's World Championships in Tokyo, despite finishing runner-up in the Diamond League Finals in Zurich, Switzerland.



The 27-year-old two-time Olympic medallist was not at his best in the Diamond League Finals on Thursday, as he could only produce a best throw of 85.01m to finish second for the third time in a row. He had won the Diamond League trophy in 2022 before finishing second in 2023 and 2024.



Germany's Julian Weber lifted his maiden Diamond League Trophy with a monster throw of 91.57m, his personal best and season world-leading. He had another 90m-plus throw -- 91.37m -- on the day as the seven-man competition turned out to a one-man show.



Speaking on the sidelines of the press conference for the International Association of Ultrarunners 50K World Championship, Sumariwalla said Chopra will deliver during the September 13-21

World Championships."I think he is ok. Neeraj performs when he really has to perform. 85-86m is not bad at all. He won the Olympics with the same distance, we just got so used to Neeraj winning that we forget that it's a sport and javelin is a dicey sport," Sumariwalla told PTI.Sumariwalla said it will be interesting to see Chopra and Weber face off again in the World Championships in Tokyo."Weber is throwing very well at the moment. Weber has got all his things right, so he is throwing well. It will be a good fight between them in Tokyo," he said.

Talking about India's prospects in Tokyo, the former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president and its current spokesperson said the country will do better than last year and will see more finalists.



Sumariwalla also said that the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year will be "stepping stones" for Indian athletes for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, which he described as the "real performance" target.



"Next year, Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games will only be stepping stones, but the real performance we will see is in the LA Olympics in 2028," he remarked.