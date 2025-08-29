DL Final: Neeraj Chopra in 3rd spot after three attempts

IMAGE: India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was back in Zurich, looking to claim a second title at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday.

By his high standards, Chopra's first throw was 84.35m, this after Julian Weber had taken the lead with 91.37m on his first throw -- this is the best throw in the world this season.

The German Weber's second attempt saw him throw a gigantic 91.51m to keep the lead.

Neeraj's second attempt registered 82m to keep in contention for a podium finish, on 3rd spot.

Neeraj fouls in his third attempt but stays in 3rd place while Weber maintains his lead.