HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » DL Final: Neeraj Chopra in 3rd spot after three attempts

DL Final: Neeraj Chopra in 3rd spot after three attempts

By REDIFF SPORTS
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 29, 2025 00:08 IST

x

India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday

IMAGE: India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday. Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was back in Zurich, looking to claim a second title at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, Switzerland, on Thursday.

By his high standards, Chopra's first throw was 84.35m, this after Julian Weber had taken the lead with 91.37m on his first throw -- this is the best throw in the world this season.

 

The German Weber's second attempt saw him throw a gigantic 91.51m to keep the lead.

Neeraj's second attempt registered 82m to keep in contention for a podium finish, on 3rd spot.

Neeraj fouls in his third attempt but stays in 3rd place while Weber maintains his lead. 

REDIFF SPORTS
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

World C'ships: Satwik-Chirag rally to enter quarters
World C'ships: Satwik-Chirag rally to enter quarters
Fulton banks on experience as India target WC spot
Fulton banks on experience as India target WC spot
AIFF, FSDL reach resolution; ISL could commence in Dec
AIFF, FSDL reach resolution; ISL could commence in Dec
Tough outing for Shami on return to red-ball cricket
Tough outing for Shami on return to red-ball cricket
Hamilton wants to put the fun back in Ferrari
Hamilton wants to put the fun back in Ferrari

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

ASUS Launches Powerful Ryzen 7 350 VivoBook Series

webstory image 2

Which Countries Ban The Most Games? And The Least?

webstory image 3

8 Foods That Cause A Build-Up Of Uric Acid

VIDEOS

Janhvi looks uncomfortable in Lalbaugcha Raja crowd, Sidharth shields her1:44

Janhvi looks uncomfortable in Lalbaugcha Raja crowd,...

Watch: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja1:26

Watch: Tendulkar, family offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

'No quarrel anywhere', Mohan Bhagwat on differences between RSS and BJP1:31

'No quarrel anywhere', Mohan Bhagwat on differences...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV