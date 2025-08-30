Chandrasekar-Prashanth upset 8th seeds at US Open

IMAGE: Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth. Photograph: Kind courtesy AITA/Instagram

India's doubles pairing of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth advanced to the second round of the US Open after upsetting eighth-seeded local favourites Christian Harrison and Evan King in a tough three-set battle, in New York, on Friday.



Chandrasekar and Prashanth won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour 42 minutes, riding on a far superior first and second serves.



Chandrasekar and Prashanth will take on Australia's John-Patrick Smith and Brazil's Fernando Romboli in the second round.



Another Indian pair of Rithvik Bollipalli and N Balaji, however, lost their opening-round

match here.Fellow Indians, RithIndia's doubles pairing of Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Prashanth advanced to the second round of the US Open after upsetting eighth-seeded local favourites Christian Harrison and Evan King in three sets in New YorkChandrasekar and Prashanth won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in one hour 42 minutes, riding on a far superior first and second serves.

Chandrasekar and Prashanth will take on Australia's John-Patrick Smith and Brazil's Fernando Romboli in the second round.



Another Indian pair of Rithvik Bollipalli and N Balaji, however, lost their opening-round match here.



Fellow Indians, Rithvik Bollipalli and N Balaji fought hard but fell short against Bart Stevens and Vasil Kirkov, bowing out 6-3, 6-7(10), 4-6.vik Bollipalli and N Balaji fought hard but fell short against Bart Stevens and Vasil Kirkov, bowing out 6-3, 6-7(10), 4-6.