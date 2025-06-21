SEE: Neeraj Chopra's 88.16m Thunderbolt

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra’s first throw that crushed a star-studded field. Photograph and video: Marta Gorczyńska for Wanda Diamond League/Instagram

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra stunned a world-class field with a sensational 88.16m throw on his very first attempt — a mark that proved unbeatable through the night on Friday.

Competing against five members of the elite 90m club, including his German rival Julian Weber, Neeraj didn’t need to chase the mythical mark this time.

His opening effort was pure class, delivered with trademark composure and power, instantly putting him in control.

Despite three fouls and a relatively modest final throw of 82.89m, Neeraj’s early dominance held firm. Weber came close with an 87.88m effort, and Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio da Silva followed with 86.62m, but no one could eclipse the Indian superstar’s opening bomb.

Take a look at the winning throw here!