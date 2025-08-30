10 US Open Tennis Outfits You Can't Miss

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka brings sparkle to the US Open. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

The US Open has transformed into a high-fashion runway, where players are showcasing their unique styles just as much as their skills.

This final Grand Slam of the season is the ultimate stage for athletes to make a statement, pushing the boundaries of on-court fashion.

From custom, bedazzled Labubu dolls to personalised sneakers and head-to-toe designer kits, players are demonstrating a new level of creativity.

The 2025 US Open is more than just a tennis tournament; it's a bold display of personal expression and a vibrant celebration of style.

Here's a look at who wore what at the 2025 US Open this first week.

Naomi Osaka's Dazzling Open Statement

IMAGE: Tennis meets fashion in Naomi Osaka's dazzling looks. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Naomi didn't just play tennis at the US Open -- she put on a fashion show with her unique style and custom accessories. The 27-year-old tennis star turned heads with her blinged-out Labubu dolls, each one a tiny work of art.

One of the dolls, a red rhinestone-covered Labubu with a blue-jewelled racket, was playfully named Billie Jean Bling.

IMAGE: Naomi Osaka's bag with a Labubu doll. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

Osaka's on-court fashion was just as captivating. For her match against Greet Minnen, she sported a sparkly red Nike dress, with rhinestone-encrusted roses in her hair.

She won the match and then took the court against US player Hailey Baptiste in a bright purple Nike dress adorned with crystals along the bodice and a bubble skirt. She completed the look with a matching jacket and a pair of custom Nike sneakers featuring her name in Japanese characters.

Aryna Sabalenka's Winning Style

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka made a style statement. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Aryna made a powerful statement at the US Open, both with her game and her style.

The world's top-ranked player took the court in a reinvented white Nike tennis dress, featuring modern triangular cut-outs at the waist and subtle red accents.

But it was her personal flair that truly caught the eye. Aryna accessorised her on-court look with a perfectly stacked set of three gold necklaces, which stood out against the clean lines of her dress throughout the entire match.

Emma Raducanu's Bold Style

IMAGE: Emma Raducanu wore a blood-orange top with a black detail at the chest. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Emma joined the US Open's bold colour trend, opting for a striking orange-and-burgundy look for her match against Ena Shibahara.

The British player, a Nike athlete, wore a blood-orange top with a black detail at the chest, which she paired with a burgundy miniskirt and a matching visor. Her outfit was finished with bright, highlighter-orange sneakers, ensuring she stood out on the court.

Alcaraz Rocks Monochromatic Look

IMAGE: Carlos Alcaraz made a striking statement in a head-to-toe plum-coloured kit. Photograph: Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Alcaraz, the Spanish fan-favourite, made a striking statement in a head-to-toe plum-coloured kit from Nike.

His outfit featured a sleeveless top with subtle, monochromatic stripes, matching shorts, and sneakers with a contrasting soft pink Nike swoosh. He completed the look with a wristband in the same plum hue and a matching windbreaker, which he wore to and from the stadium.

Adding a modern twist, Alcaraz broke up the colour scheme with a pair of long black socks. But his most talked-about accessory was his surprising new buzz cut.

Jessica Pegula's Collaborative Style

IMAGE: Jessica Pegula blends sport and style. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Pegula sported a stunning dress from the new Adidas tennis collection. The pristine white dress featured a striking watercolour motif along the side, making it a perfect blend of athletic wear and high-fashion art.

Alexander Zverev Turns Heads

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev wore a striking monochromatic Adidas outfit. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

Zverev made a bold fashion statement, embracing the tournament's trending grape purple.

The German ace wore a striking monochromatic Adidas outfit for his match against Alejandro Tabilo, which included a short-sleeve zip-neck shirt, matching shorts, and an athletic jacket. His purple headband and tennis duffle bag completed the cohesive look.

The only piece to break the vibrant colour scheme was his footwear -- in a clean white and black design.

Frances Tiafoe's Lululemon Look

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe wore a ventilated short-sleeve tennis shirt and mesh shorts in a striking red with a black striped print. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Tiafoe brought a vibrant style to the court for his match against Yoshihito Nishioka. Sporting a head-to-toe Lululemon outfit, he wore a ventilated short-sleeve tennis shirt and mesh shorts in a striking red with a black striped print, a unique blend of camouflage and zebra patterns.

He completed the bold look with matching watermelon-red accessories, including a headband, wristbands, and socks. Even his white sneakers featured dashes of red, ensuring his outfit was as dynamic as his game.

Coco Gauff's Daring Style

IMAGE: Coco Gauff's look featured a fire truck-red crop top and matching short shorts. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Coco Gauff made a vibrant statement at the US Open, taking the court in a bold New Balance outfit for her match against Ajla Tomljanovic. Her look featured a fire truck-red crop top and matching short shorts that were visible under a crisp white bubble skirt as she moved.

She completed the ensemble with a maroon headband, wristbands, and socks, along with textured orange sneakers from her own New Balance US Open collection.

In another match, Gauff sported a different New Balance tennis set with crisp white fabric and green accents.

Venus Williams' Ace-Worthy Style

IMAGE: Venus Williams delivered a spirited performance before a packed and partisan crowd. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Venus may have lost her opening match at the US Open, but her on-court style was a clear winner. The tennis icon served up multiple striking looks, each a masterclass in blending performance with high fashion.

For her first-round match against Karolina Muchova, Venus debuted a custom, all-white ERL ensemble under the lights of the Arthur Ashe stadium. The look included a collared dress with a pleated skirt, a matching overshirt, and a visor.

The white colour was a deliberate nod to tennis legend Althea Gibson, whom the US Open is honouring this year. Williams's most eye-catching accessory was a custom butter-yellow shearling racket bag, a nod to ERL's signature design.

Jack Draper: Vuori's New Face on Court

IMAGE: Jack Draper wore a backwards baseball cap, adding a touch of laid-back style to his performance. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Draper brought a cool, streetwear-inspired look to the US Open, putting his sponsor, Vuori, in the spotlight.

In his match against Federico Agustin Gomez, the British tennis pro sported a dark gray sleeveless tank with the brand's name prominently displayed in white. He completed the simple yet effective look with white shorts, sneakers, and wristbands.

Draper also wore a backwards baseball cap, adding a touch of laid-back style to his performance. This on-court appearance was a perfect showcase of the campaign in which he was announced as Vuori's new tennis athlete.