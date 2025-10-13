WC Qualifiers: Denmark stay unbeaten; Netherlands ease to victory

Denmark stay top with 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Greece

IMAGE: Denmark's Joachim Andersen celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates Mads Claus. Photograph: Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

Denmark beat Greece 3-1 at home on Sunday to keep their unbeaten World Cup qualification campaign on track and end the visitors' hopes of reaching next year's tournament, with the battle for Group C supremacy set to go down to the wire.

With two matches still to play, Denmark top the standings with 10 points, ahead of Scotland on goal difference. The two sides meet in their final fixture next month with the group winners earning automatic qualification for the tournament finals and the runners-up going into the playoffs.

Both the Danes and Scotland are guaranteed at least a playoff spot but Greece, who sit third with three points, have no hope of progressing.

Greece controlled possession early in the game, but in the 21st minute Rasmus Hojlund capitalised on a glaring mistake by Greek midfielder Christos Zafeiris, who tried to pass back to his goalkeeper but left the ball short, allowing the Napoli striker to score with a tap-in.

Joachim Andersen doubled their lead, heading in a Mikkel Damsgaard corner in the 40th minute, and one minute later, another defensive error by Greece let Damsgaard finish into an empty net with a first-time strike.

Denmark took their foot off the gas after the break and Greece pulled one back in the 63rd minute as Christos Tzolis fired a powerful shot over goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel on a counter-attack, the first goal Denmark had conceded in their qualifying campaign.

Despite coming close to a second, the Greeks were unable to break down the hosts' defence, with Schmeichel making a brilliant save to deny substitute Giannis Konstantelias before Andersen cleared Pavlidis' effort off the line.

Netherlands ease to victory over Finland to edge closer to World Cup qualification

IMAGE: Netherlands fans display a giant Memphis Depay banner inside the stadium before the match. Photograph: Piroschka Van De Wouw/Reuters

Memphis Depay extended his Netherlands scoring record as they cruised to an easy 4-0 win over Finland in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday to move a step closer to booking a berth at next year’s finals.

The victory kept them comfortably in the lead in Group G with 16 points from six games, six more than Poland, who play later on Sunday at Lithuania.

Donyell Malen got the scoring going at the Johan Cruyff Arena with an eighth-minute strike, followed by a header from Virgil van Dijk nine minutes later.

Depay tucked away a 38th-minute penalty to take his tally of goals for the Dutch to 54, having gone past Robin van Persie’s previous record of 50 last month, before Cody Gakpo made it 4-0 six minutes from fulltime.

The Dutch can secure qualification with an away win in Poland in their next fixture on November 14.

After being criticised for their performance in Malta on Thursday, where they won 4-0 but failed to impress, the Dutch were swiftly out of the blocks on Sunday and Malen’s quick-footed one-two with Depay saw him strike home superbly inside the opening 10 minutes.

Depay was also the provider for Van Dijk’s goal with a freekick to the back post where the captain stooped ahead of the Finnish defence to claim his 11th international goal. Van Dijk had this week celebrated 10 years in the Dutch team.

Jurrien Timber hit the crossbar shortly before a shot from Justin Kluivert struck the hand of Finland’s Miro Tenho, with Depay tucking away the subsequent spot kick.

The 31-year-old has scored in six of his last seven international outings.

The Dutch lost some of their aggression following changes in the second half, but they were never under threat and put a cherry on top of their performance when Gakpo fired home a shot from the edge of the penalty area in the 84th minute.