B'day girl Sutherland equals Rashid Khan's unique feat

IMAGE: Annabel Sutherland is only the third Australian to get a five-fer in the Women's World Cup. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

Australian star pacer Annabel Sutherland celebrated her 24th birthday in style by notching up her maiden five-wicket haul in WODI during the Women's World Cup match against India in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Sutherland, who claimed 5-40 in 9.5 overs to change the momentum of the game, became the first female cricketer to achieve the unique feat of claiming a five-fer on birthday.

Varying her pace quite intelligently, Sutherland did not allow India to capitalise on a 155-run partnership for the opening wicket between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal as the hosts were all out for 330 after being in a commanding position at 234-2 in 36.2 overs.

Afghanistan's champion spinner Rashid Khan is the only other cricketer to secure an ODI five-wicket haul on birthday, which came against South Africa last year.

Sutherland also became only the third Australian to get a five-fer in the Women's World Cup, besides T Macpherson and LA Fullston. Her career-best figures of 5-40 is the third-best by an Aussie in an ICC Women's World Cup.

During the match, she also achieved a personal milestone by taking her 50th wicket in Women's ODIs.