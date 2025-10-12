HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » B'day girl Sutherland equals Rashid Khan's unique feat

B'day girl Sutherland equals Rashid Khan's unique feat

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 22:25 IST

x

Sutherland

IMAGE: Annabel Sutherland is only the third Australian to get a five-fer in the Women's World Cup. Photograph: ICC Cricket World Cup/X

Australian star pacer Annabel Sutherland celebrated her 24th birthday in style by notching up her maiden five-wicket haul in WODI during the Women's World Cup match against India in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. 

Sutherland, who claimed 5-40 in 9.5 overs to change the momentum of the game, became the first female cricketer to achieve the unique feat of claiming a five-fer on birthday.

Varying her pace quite intelligently, Sutherland did not allow India to capitalise on a 155-run partnership for the opening wicket between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal as the hosts were all out for 330 after being in a commanding position at 234-2 in 36.2 overs.

Afghanistan's champion spinner Rashid Khan is the only other cricketer to secure an ODI five-wicket haul on birthday, which came against South Africa last year.

 

Sutherland also became only the third Australian to get a five-fer in the Women's World Cup, besides T Macpherson and LA Fullston. Her career-best figures of 5-40 is the third-best by an Aussie in an ICC Women's World Cup.

During the match, she also achieved a personal milestone by taking her 50th wicket in Women's ODIs.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Campbell, Hope launch WI fightback after follow-on
PIX: Campbell, Hope launch WI fightback after follow-on
Pant hits bullseye off the field, eyes Ranji return on it
Pant hits bullseye off the field, eyes Ranji return on it
Pak fans celebrate skipper Masood's dismissal! Reason?
Pak fans celebrate skipper Masood's dismissal! Reason?
India vs Windies: Was it wise to enforce follow-on?
India vs Windies: Was it wise to enforce follow-on?
Why India spinners might find it tough on Day 4 vs WI
Why India spinners might find it tough on Day 4 vs WI

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Shah Rukh Khan graces red carpet of Filmfare Awards 20251:08

Shah Rukh Khan graces red carpet of Filmfare Awards 2025

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside Jalsa2:01

Big B turns 83: Amitabh Bachchan greets his fans outside...

Malaika Faces Wardrobe Struggles in Short Dress Appearance1:26

Malaika Faces Wardrobe Struggles in Short Dress Appearance

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO