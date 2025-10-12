HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Pak fans celebrate skipper Masood's dismissal! Reason?

Pak fans celebrate skipper Masood's dismissal! Reason?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 12, 2025 20:17 IST

x

The reaction to Shan's dismissal and welcome for Babar even prompted South African commentator Shaun Pollock to express amazement and remark that someone needs to remind the crowd you don't do this with your captain.

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam was dismissed for 23 off 48 deliveries on Day 1 of the first Test against South Africa in Lahore on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

SCORECARD

A rare sight unfolded on day one of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday when home fans cheered the dismissal of their own captain, Shan Masood.

The reason: Babar Azam, Pakistan's star batter and fan favorite, was next at the crease.

The stadium erupted in applause and cheering as the former skipper walked in, though he fell soon after tea for 23.

Shan who made 76 runs in a 161-run second wicket stand with Imam ul Haq (93) was given out leg before to Prenelan Subrayan in the second session but he decided to take the DRS review.

Surprisingly, majority of the spectators cheered when the big screen showed the umpire's decision to be right and Shan trudged back to the pavilion.

The reaction to Shan's dismissal and welcome for Babar even prompted South African commentator Shaun Pollock to express amazement and remark that someone needs to remind the crowd you don't do this with your captain.

 

A sizeable number of people were at the stadium since the Pakistan Cricket Board had kept free entry to three to four enclosures in a bid to attrack more spectators.

They appeared to be successful in a way because despite free entry most of the enclosures remained empty.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why India spinners might find it tough on Day 4 vs WI
Why India spinners might find it tough on Day 4 vs WI
PIX: Smriti, Rawal fire India to 330 vs Australia
PIX: Smriti, Rawal fire India to 330 vs Australia
Imam misses ton as Pakistan dominate SA on Day 1
Imam misses ton as Pakistan dominate SA on Day 1
Pant hits bullseye off the field, eyes Ranji return on it
Pant hits bullseye off the field, eyes Ranji return on it
Can West Indies avoid another innings defeat?
Can West Indies avoid another innings defeat?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Karwa Chauth Songs

webstory image 2

Usha Khanna's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 3

10 Karwa Chauth Moments To Watch On OTT

VIDEOS

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th Filmfare Awards 3:44

Bollywood stars dazzle on the red carpet at the 70th...

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi3:00

Taliban Foreign Minister speaks Hindi

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Spotted with Wife Anjali in Bandra1:01

Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Spotted with Wife Anjali...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO