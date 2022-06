Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Sania Mirza frequently shares interesting reels and beautiful pictures on Instagram.

In the tennis ace's latest Instagram reel, Sania begins with Michael Buble's song Sway, then starts grooving to Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's Bole Chudiyan.

'When you want to follow a trend, but the Bollywood is in you and K3G is life,' says Sania, looking amazing in a pink jacket, black tee, and leggings.

'When Bollywood is life,' Sania captions the video.