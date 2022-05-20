IMAGE: What do you think of Aamir Khan's footwork? Photograph and Video: Aamir Khan Productions/Twitter

Aamir Khan and Ravi Shastri's quirky banter intrigued social media on Friday.

Aamir seemed a tad disappointed after former India coach Shastri questioned his footwork while he played cricket on a building terrace.

'IPL main chance hai kya?' Aamir asks in the video Star Sports posted on Twitter.

Shastri, part of the Star Sports commentary panel for IPL 2022, replied: 'He looks in good nick. Probably needs to spend a little more time on his footwork, but should get into most teams.'

The banter didn't end there. Aamir Khan Productions posted a video on Twitter on Friday which featured Aamir looking disheartened after Shastri's assessment.

'Ravi, I am a little disappointed that you are not happy with my footwork. I don't think you have watched Lagaan,' Aamir said, referring to his 2001 blockbuster.

'Don't think you have had a proper look, now look at me again,' Aamir said and broke into a dance move to prove that his footwork is top notch.

'Please recommend me to someone,' Aamir added, making us wonder if we will see his Forrest Gump character Laal Singh Chadha play an IPL game.