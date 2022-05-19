When Kiwis Do Hera Pheri...

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham shake a leg. Photograph and Video: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram

Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell had everyone in splits as they danced on a Bollywood hit from the last decade.

The three Kiwis mimiced Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty as they swerved and twirled to Aye Meri Zohrajabeen from the movie Phir Hera Pheri.

'The Dhoom Dhadaka gang has three new members!' Royals captioned the Instagram video.

'Best ever,' declared team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal.

'New Zealand ke Raju Shyam aur Babu bhaiya,' one fan commented on the video.

Kiwis can't fly, but they can sure dance. Check out the video for yourself: