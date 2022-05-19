News
When Kiwis Do Hera Pheri...

When Kiwis Do Hera Pheri...

By Rediff Cricket
May 19, 2022 16:04 IST
IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult and Jimmy Neesham shake a leg. Photograph and Video: Rajasthan Royals/Instagram
 

Trent Boult, Jimmy Neesham and Daryl Mitchell had everyone in splits as they danced on a Bollywood hit from the last decade.

The three Kiwis mimiced Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty as they swerved and twirled to Aye Meri Zohrajabeen from the movie Phir Hera Pheri.

'The Dhoom Dhadaka gang has three new members!' Royals captioned the Instagram video.

'Best ever,' declared team-mate Yuzvendra Chahal.

'New Zealand ke Raju Shyam aur Babu bhaiya,' one fan commented on the video.

Kiwis can't fly, but they can sure dance. Check out the video for yourself:

 

Rediff Cricket
