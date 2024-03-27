War-torn Ukraine qualifies for Euros in emotional win

Jubilant Ukraine reach Euro 2024 finals with Iceland win

IMAGE: Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Artem Dovbyk celebrate after qualifying for Euro 2024. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Ukraine's tears of despair turned to joy after qualification for the Euro 2024 soccer tournament was achieved with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Iceland in their playoff final played in a neutral but partisan Wroclaw Stadium in Poland on Tuesday.

Viktor Tsygankov and Mykhailo Mudryk scored second half goals as it was mission accomplished in a campaign where Ukraine have been forced to play ‘home’ fixtures in Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany and Poland following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of the country that sparked a war which still rages.

Albert Gudmundsson had put Iceland ahead in the first half but they surrendered possession and the initiative as they struggled to contain their opponents for much of the contest.

It is a fourth straight visit to the continental finals for Ukraine who take their place in Group E with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania, who they open their campaign against on June 17.

"Thank you boys! Thank you to the team! For proving once again that when Ukrainians face challenges but refuse to give up and continue the fight, they invariably win," Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a message on Telegram.

IMAGE: Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk celebrates. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Chants of "Ukraine, Ukraine" rang around the stadium, the scenes of jubilation and yellow and blue flags waving not far removed from what might be expected if the game was in Kyiv.

Poland is home to a large number of refugees from the war, many of whom will have been in the stadium to witness one of their team’s greatest triumphs given the circumstances.

Poland edge Wales 5-4 on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024

IMAGE: Poland players and fans celebrate after winning the penalty shootout and qualifying for Euro 2024. Photograph: Molly Darlington/Reuters

Poland's Wojciech Szczesny saved a Daniel James spot kick as they dashed Wales' hopes and won a penalty shootout 5-4 to qualify for Euro 2024 as the last country through from the playoff finals.

The victory at the Cardiff City Stadium, after a cagey 90 minutes and further deadlock in extra time, secured Poland a fifth straight appearance at the continental tournament.

They will be in Group D with France, the Netherlands and Austria at the finals in Germany, which start in June.

Wales went into their first ever shootout with 10 men after Chris Mepham was sent off in added time of extra time for a second yellow card but they matched Poland until James' miss.

It was the first time since 2012 that Wales, whose talismanic record scorer Gareth Bale retired after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, had failed to qualify for the Euros.

Georgia reach Euro 2024 with Greece shootout win to make history

IMAGE: Players clash during the match. Photograph: Irakli Gedenidze/Reuters

Georgia qualified for Euro 2024 thanks to a 4-2 shootout win over Greece after a tense playoff final ended 0-0 following extra time on Tuesday as they made history by reaching their first major tournament.

Georgia substitute Nika Kvekveskiri converted his spot kick after Greece's Giorgos Giakoumakis put his penalty wide to send the home crowd wild as their side edged through to the finals.

Georgia will be in Group F alongside Portugal, Turkey and Czech Republic at the Euros in Germany which begin on June 14.

Giorgi Mamardashvili saved Greece's first effort from Anastasios Bakasetas after the hosts had taken the lead in the shootout but when Georgia's Georges Mikautadze missed his spot kick the Greeks had renewed hope.

However, Giakoumakis sent Greece's fourth penalty past the post to leave Georgia's Kvekveskiri as the hero when he kept his cool and squeezed his right-foot kick into the net.