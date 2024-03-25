What's Tendulkar Telling Hardik Pandya?

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Mentor Sachin Tendulkar has some advice for Hardik Pandya before the start of the game against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya didn't enjoy a good start as the Mumbai Indians captain as MI suffered a six run defeat at the hands of his former team Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



The defeat also meant that Mumbai'S poor record in their IPL opening games continues. The five-time champions, who haven't won any of their IPL opening match since 2012, suffered their 12th consecutive defeat in their tournament opening games.

Pandya, who guided Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022, was reportedly booed by some section of fans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.



He didn't have a great game either, conceding 30 runs in three overs with the ball, before he failed to finish the game as he perished to Umesh Yadav in the final over after he had hit a six and a four off the first two balls.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya speaks to Rohit Sharma after the game to understand what went wrong for MI. Photograph: BCCI

The fans did show some love for former MI captain Rohit Sharma, who gave the visitors a quickfire start as he smashed 43 from 29 balls, but they crumbled under pressure in the closing stages to mess up an easy run chase.

IMAGE: Pandya looks clearly disappointed with Ishan Kishan, who fell for a duck in the match. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan enjoys good camaraderie with Shubman Gill, who made a winning start to his captaincy stint in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Nita and Akash Ambani saw MI suffer their 12th loss in a row in opening matches. Photograph: BCCI