News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Tendulkar Telling Hardik Pandya?

What's Tendulkar Telling Hardik Pandya?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 25, 2024 10:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians Mentor Sachin Tendulkar has some advice for Hardik Pandya before the start of the game against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, March 24, 2024. Photograph: BCCI
 

Hardik Pandya didn't enjoy a good start as the Mumbai Indians captain as MI suffered a six run defeat at the hands of his former team Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The defeat also meant that Mumbai'S poor record in their IPL opening games continues. The five-time champions, who haven't won any of their IPL opening match since 2012, suffered their 12th consecutive defeat in their tournament opening games.

Pandya, who guided Gujarat Titans to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022, was reportedly booed by some section of fans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

He didn't have a great game either, conceding 30 runs in three overs with the ball, before he failed to finish the game as he perished to Umesh Yadav in the final over after he had hit a six and a four off the first two balls.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya speaks to Rohit Sharma after the game to understand what went wrong for MI. Photograph: BCCI

The fans did show some love for former MI captain Rohit Sharma, who gave the visitors a quickfire start as he smashed 43 from 29 balls, but they crumbled under pressure in the closing stages to mess up an easy run chase.

IMAGE: Pandya looks clearly disappointed with Ishan Kishan, who fell for a duck in the match. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan enjoys good camaraderie with Shubman Gill, who made a winning start to his captaincy stint in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Nita and Akash Ambani saw MI suffer their 12th loss in a row in opening matches. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with BCCI Secretary Jay A Shah. Photograph: BCCI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
LSG Vs RR: The Best Batters
LSG Vs RR: The Best Batters
LSG Vs RR: The Best Bowlers
LSG Vs RR: The Best Bowlers
Preity Charms PBKS Fans
Preity Charms PBKS Fans
Fire at Mahakal during bhasma aarti, 14 priests hurt
Fire at Mahakal during bhasma aarti, 14 priests hurt
Kerala BJP chief pitted against Rahul in Wayanad
Kerala BJP chief pitted against Rahul in Wayanad
Modi's Challenge Of The South
Modi's Challenge Of The South
IPL: Hardik on what went wrong for Mumbai Indians
IPL: Hardik on what went wrong for Mumbai Indians

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL: Hardik on what went wrong for Mumbai Indians

IPL: Hardik on what went wrong for Mumbai Indians

LSG Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?

LSG Vs RR: Who Took The Best Catch?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances