News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Soccer: Rape convict Dani Alves granted $1.1 million bail

Soccer: Rape convict Dani Alves granted $1.1 million bail

Last updated on: March 25, 2024 22:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves leaves the Brians 2 prison on bail along with his lawyer Ines Guardiola while he appeals his rape conviction, in Barcelona, Spain, on Mionday

IMAGE: Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves leaves the Brians 2 prison on bail along with his lawyer Ines Guardiola while he appeals his rape conviction, in Barcelona, Spain, on Mionday. Photograph: Bruna Casas/Reuters

Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was released from a Barcelona prison on Monday after posting bail of 1 million euro ($1.09 million) bail over his conviction for the rape of a woman in a nightclub's restroom in 2022.

Last Wednesday, a local court ruled that Alves could be conditionally freed on bail while he appeals his rape conviction. He has served about a quarter of his four-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

 

Flanked by his lawyer, Alves left the Brians 2 prison northwest of Barcelona at 4.25 p.m. (1525 GMT) wearing a gray jacket over a white turtleneck, a Reuters videographer said.

He did not address reporters at the entrance of the prison before climbing into a white vehicle.

The case of Alves, one of the most successful soccer players in history, has attracted significant attention not only due to the Brazilian's profile but because gender-based violence has become an increasingly dominant topic in Spain's public discourse.

Alves's attorney surrendered both his Brazilian and Spanish passports to comply with the conditions of his release. He cannot leave Spain and must appear before the court every Friday or whenever summoned.

The court also imposed a restraining order barring him from coming within 1,000 metres (3,300 feet) of the victim.

The former Barcelona, Juventus and PSG defender had been held at Brians 2 since January 2023. He was convicted on February 22 of raping the woman in a Barcelona nightclub's restroom and ordered to pay her 150,000 euros. He has appealed against the conviction, which was not final.

Prison staff at Brians 2 took advantage of the high media interest to protest outside the jail over what they described as insufficient security conditions and urged regional officials to resign.

Corrections officers in Catalonia have been protesting since last week, after a kitchen employee at a different prison was stabbed to death by an inmate.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Can India reach FIFA World Cup third round?
Can India reach FIFA World Cup third round?
150 and counting! Chhetri reflects on his journey
150 and counting! Chhetri reflects on his journey
'Sandeep is an unsung hero'
'Sandeep is an unsung hero'
Another day another feather in Kohli's hat!
Another day another feather in Kohli's hat!
IPL PIX: Kohli, Karthik star as RCB down Punjab Kings
IPL PIX: Kohli, Karthik star as RCB down Punjab Kings
PHOTOS: India revels in riot of colours
PHOTOS: India revels in riot of colours
Posters against BJP's Sandeshkhali candidate
Posters against BJP's Sandeshkhali candidate

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Chennai to host IPL final on May 26

Chennai to host IPL final on May 26

Lalit Modi slams IPL team owners over lost opportunity

Lalit Modi slams IPL team owners over lost opportunity

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances