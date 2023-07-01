News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Violence solves nothing: Mbappe calls for peace in France

Violence solves nothing: Mbappe calls for peace in France

By Rediff Sports
July 01, 2023 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kylian Mbappe

IMAGE: France football captain Kylian Mbappe said the players ''could not remain silent' as they called for the 'time of violence to give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction'.Photograph: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

France football captain Kylian Mbappe has called to end the violence in riot-hit France.

Unrest has flared nationwide, including in cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille as well as Paris where Nahel M, a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot on Tuesday in the Nanterre suburb.

 

"Violence solves nothing, especially when it inevitably turns against those who are expressing it," Mbappe posted on his Instagram story. He also urged for "peaceful and constructive" protests.

"Like all French people were were marked and shocked by the death of young Nahel."

Mbappe said that the France players, many of whom come from working-class neighbourhoods like Nahel, share "the feelings of sadness and pain".

The 24-year-old said the players "could not remain silent" as they called for the "time of violence to give way to that of mourning, dialogue and reconstruction".

Paris St-Germain forward Mbappe and 2018 World Cup winner was handed France captaincy in March this year.

Nahel M's death, caught on video, has reignited longstanding complaints by poor and racially mixed urban communities of police violence and racism.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said early on Saturday that 270 people had been arrested on Friday night, bringing the total to more than 1,100 since unrest ignited.

Friday night's arrests included 80 people in the southern city of Marseille, France's second-largest and home to many people of North African descent.

Social media images showed an explosion rocking Marseille's old port area. City authorities said they were investigating the cause but did not believe there were any casualties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Blockbuster clashes await as Wimbledon draw is out
Blockbuster clashes await as Wimbledon draw is out
Red Card Drama: Stimac's outburst leads to 2-match ban
Red Card Drama: Stimac's outburst leads to 2-match ban
Manika, Sharath knocked out of WTT Zagreb Contender
Manika, Sharath knocked out of WTT Zagreb Contender
Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor
Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor
Manika, Sharath knocked out of WTT Zagreb Contender
Manika, Sharath knocked out of WTT Zagreb Contender
ODI WC: Pakistan to send security delegation to India
ODI WC: Pakistan to send security delegation to India
HC summons makers of 'Adipurush' on July 27
HC summons makers of 'Adipurush' on July 27

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor

Dream11 is the Indian cricket team's new lead sponsor

ODI WC: Pakistan to send security delegation to India

ODI WC: Pakistan to send security delegation to India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances