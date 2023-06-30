News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Blockbuster clashes await as Wimbledon draw is out

Blockbuster clashes await as Wimbledon draw is out

June 30, 2023 15:30 IST
Iga Swiatek is top seed at Wimbledon

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek is top seed at Wimbledon 2023. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Defending women's champion Elena Rybakina will face American Shelby Rogers in the opening round at Wimbledon while top seed Iga Swiatek faces a tough test against China's Zhu Lin.

 

Friday's draw at the All England Club also pitched American veteran Venus Williams against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in one of the standout matches of the opening round.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will open her campaign against Hungarian Panna Udvardy.

The projected quarter-finals based on seedings would see Swiatek meet seventh seed Coco Gauff while third seed Rybakina could face Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.

Swiatek is positioned to face American fourth seed Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals.

The men's draw followed later.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
