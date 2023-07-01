News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Manika, Sharath Kamal knocked out of WTT Zagreb Contender

Manika, Sharath Kamal knocked out of WTT Zagreb Contender

Source: PTI
July 01, 2023 11:43 IST
Manika Batra lost to Korean Shin Yubin in the pre-quarterfinals

IMAGE: Manika Batra lost to Korean Shin Yubin in the pre-quarterfinals. Photograph: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Top Indian paddlers Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal lost their respective pre-quarterfinal matches as the country's challenge in the singles events of the WTT Contender ended in Zagreb on Saturday.

 

Batra and Sharath lost by identical 0-3 margins against their higher-ranked opponents.

While Batra lost to World No.11 Shin Yubin of Korea 11-13, 5-11, 14-16, Sharath was shown the door by World No.16 Lin Shidong of China 6-11, 7-11, 5-11.

Later in the day, the Indian women's doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula will take on Korean combination of Jihee Jeon and Shin Yubin in the semi-finals.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
