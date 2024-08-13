News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Vinesh verdict delayed: CAS extends deadline until Aug 16

Vinesh verdict delayed: CAS extends deadline until Aug 16

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 13, 2024 21:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vinesh Phogat

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Vinesh Phogat/X

The ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport has once again deferred its decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic finals, this time till August 16, prolonging the Indian wrestler's wait for a resolution.

 

The 29-year-old was disqualified from the women's 50kg free-style final for being 100gm overweight at the time of weigh-in on Wednesday last week.

"The CAS ad hoc division president has allowed Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett, Sole Arbitrator in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) matter, an extension until 6-00 p.m. (Paris time) on Friday, August 16, 2024," a release from the IOA said.

In her appeal, Vinesh has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who had lost to her in the semifinals but was promoted to the final following the Indian's disqualification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
India awaits CAS verdict on Vinesh's appeal
India awaits CAS verdict on Vinesh's appeal
Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower
Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower
Guess The Price Of Neeraj Chopra's Watch!
Guess The Price Of Neeraj Chopra's Watch!
Sehrawat reveals secret prep for Olympic bronze bout
Sehrawat reveals secret prep for Olympic bronze bout
Atishi snubbed, LG picks Gahlot to hoist flag on I-Day
Atishi snubbed, LG picks Gahlot to hoist flag on I-Day
CBI takes over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder probe
CBI takes over Kolkata doctor's rape-murder probe
India Inc gives weakest performance in seven quarters
India Inc gives weakest performance in seven quarters

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Hope for favourable verdict': Vinesh's lawyer

'Hope for favourable verdict': Vinesh's lawyer

WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!

WOW Moments From Paris Olympics!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances