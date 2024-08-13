News
Rediff.com  » Sports » 'Hope for favourable verdict': Vinesh's lawyer

'Hope for favourable verdict': Vinesh's lawyer

Source: ANI
August 13, 2024 18:15 IST
"Vinesh is a champion no matter what CAS' verdict is...": Wrestler's advocate Vidushpat Singhania

Vinesh Phogat

IMAGE: Following her disqualification from women's 50 kg final at the Olympics, Vinesh Phogat requested CAS to award her the silver medal. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters

Vidushpat Singhania, the advocate of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, said that the ace Indian wrestler is a champion irrespective of how the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) delivers the verdict in her fight for a Paris Olympics medal.

Phogat, who had been disqualified from the Paris Olympics final for slightly exceeding the weight limit, announced her retirement from wrestling following the incident. She had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold but was disqualified for the weight limit breach.

 

Earlier in the tournament, Phogat achieved a significant victory by beating Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16.

Following her disqualification from women's 50 kg final at the Olympics, Phogat requested CAS to award her the silver medal. The verdict is expected to come out by 9:30 PM IST.

Speaking to ANI, Vidushpat said, "The hearing took place on August 9 and the verdict is expected by 9.30 pm tonight. Vinesh was represented by 4 lawyers. She is the applicant and United World Wrestling (UWW) and International Olympic Committee are the respondents and Indian Olympic Association is an interested party. We hope the decision will come in Vinesh's favour. She is a champion no matter what CAS's verdict is and should be respected like one."

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

