Guess The Price Of Neeraj Chopra's Watch!

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra was spotted sporting a luxury watch. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Neeraj Chopra didn't just capture silver at the Paris Olympics; he also turned heads with a timepiece that's as impressive as his athletic prowess.

The star javelin thrower's watch is estimated to be worth over Rs 50 lakh.

Watch enthusiasts on Reddit couldn't resist speculating about the model and price of the watch adorning Chopra's wrist. They later identified it as an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150m.

Chopra is a brand ambassador for Omega.

The Olympic champion's affinity for high-end timepieces is evident, and this particular watch has undoubtedly become a talking point both on and off the arena.