Sreejesh Rocks Mundu At Eiffel Tower

Photograph: Kind courtesy PR Sreejesh/Instagram

P R Sreejesh made a stylish statement on Sunday, combining the grandeur of the Eiffel Tower with the charm of Kerala.

The hockey goalkeeper, who was a key player in the Indian team's back-to-back bronze medal wins, donned a traditional mundu for a photoshoot against the iconic Parisian landmark.

Known for his exceptional saves and charismatic personality, Sreejesh added a touch of Malayalam cinema flair to the image, captioning it with the famous dialogue 'Eda mone' from Fahadh Faasil's movie Aavesham.

The picture quickly went viral, showcasing the athlete's pride in his roots while celebrating his Olympic triumph.

As one of India's flag-bearers at the closing ceremony, Sreejesh ended his Paris Olympics journey on a high note, leaving a lasting impression both on and off the field.

***

Photograph: Indian Olympic Association/Instagram

Three of India's greatest sportsperson in one frame!



Neeraj Chopra, the greatest athlete in India's Olympics history with a gold medal and silver in successive Olympic Games catches up with hockey legend P R Sreejesh, whose ended his career on a high after steering the Indian hockey team to successive Olympics bronze medals and India's legendary lady sprinter P T Usha, currently president of the Indian Olympic Association.

The three greats seem to be having a discussion on the masala dosa which Sreejesh is feasting on after finishing a gruelling Olympics campaign and looks like Usha is egging Neeraj also to have a bite.



'The pull of Indian food on foreign land... Looks like a delectable conversation amongst legends!', IOA captioned the Instagram post.

***

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarabjot Singh/X

Olympic bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh has declined a deputy director position offered by the Haryana government, opting instead to concentrate on his shooting career.

The shooter, who alongside Manu Bhaker secured a bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event at the Paris Olympics, expressed gratitude for the government's offer but prioritised his athletic ambitions.

'The job is good, but I won't be taking it up right now. My focus is on shooting,' Sarabjot said. 'My family has also been encouraging me to secure a stable job, but shooting is my priority. I don't want to go back on my decisions, so I can't accept the job at this moment.'

Sarabjot and Manu recently met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, where they discussed future plans.

'It was great meeting the chief minister. He invited us to attend another programme in Rohtak on August 17,' Sarabjot shared. 'Haryana has been incredibly supportive of athletes, offering benefits that are unmatched by other states.'