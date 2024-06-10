News
F1 PIX: Verstappen wins in Canada for third year in a row

F1 PIX: Verstappen wins in Canada for third year in a row

Last updated on: June 10, 2024 02:50 IST
Max Verstappen

IMAGE: Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the Canadian Grand Prix. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

Red Bull's triple World champion Max Verstappen completed a Canadian Grand Prix hat-trick of victories on a wet, wild and tricky Sunday at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

 

Verstappen, who started on the front row alongside Mercedes pole sitter George Russell, stayed clear of trouble on a day of constantly changing conditions, snatching the lead from McLaren's Lando Norris on the final pit stops.

The Dutchman then grimly hung on to claim his sixth victory from nine races this season and the 60th of his Formula One career.

IMAGE: Max Verstappen stayed clear of trouble on a day of changing conditions on a wet, wild and tricky Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

It was another brilliant drive from the 26-year-old who dealt with a track switching back-and-forth from wet to dry, pit stop battles and challenges from McLaren and Mercedes while wrestling with his Red Bull's suspension.

After Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Williams's Alex Albon came together, bringing out the safety car for a second time, Verstappen pulled away on the restart and finished 3.879 seconds ahead of Norris while Russell won a nail-biting last-laps duel with team mate Lewis Hamilton to complete the podium.

IMAGE: Max Verstappen completed a Canadian Grand Prix hat-trick of victories. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

"Not easy but we did it," said Verstappen over the team radio. "We had to be on top of our calls and I think, as a team, it went really well today.

"I think we pitted at the right time and of course the safety car worked out nicely for us but even after that I think we were managing the gaps quite well.

"I love it, that was a lot of fun. Those kind of races you need them once in a while."

IMAGE: McLaren's Lando Norris finished second at the Canadian Grand Prix. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

The win will certainly provide a confidence boost at Red Bull which has recently seen challenges to the team's once unquestioned dominance.

In the three races before Canada, Red Bull had managed one win as the battle for the drivers' and constructors' titles tightened.

IMAGE: Mercedes' George Russell won a nail-biting last-laps duel with team mate Lewis Hamilton to complete the podium. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

But the team returns to Europe back in control of both, with Verstappen opening up a 56-point advantage over Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at the top of the drivers' standings while Red Bull moved 49 clear of Ferrari for the constructors' crown.

Both Ferraris failed to finish on Sunday, with Sainz losing control of his car on the wet track and hitting the barrier while Charles Leclerc retired after struggling with an engine issue.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
