Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Sachin Tendulkar is looking so surprised!

Why Sachin Tendulkar is looking so surprised!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 09, 2024 21:23 IST
Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar waves to fans from the pitch. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

A wave of excitement swept through the streets of New York as cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was greeted by throngs of adoring fans.

 

Tendulkar's presence in the Big Apple caused a frenzy, with fans eager to catch a glimpse of the cricket royalty.

As Sachin walked through the bustling streets, cheers erupted from every corner, showcasing the global admiration for the Master Blaster.

Ahead of the epic clash between the arch-rivals at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Tendulkar's visit has added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

