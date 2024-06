Photograph: Kind courtesy French Open/X

A new era dawns at the French Open as Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev clash for the championship title. This historic final marks the first Roland Garros without Nadal, Federer, or Djokovic since 2004.

Both players fought hard-earned victories in their semifinals to reach their maiden French Open final. Alcaraz even drew first blood, dominating the opening set 6-3.