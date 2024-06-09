AP Dhillon cheers on India in New York!

The electrifying atmosphere at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 between India and Pakistan just got a whole lot more exciting with the arrival of Indo-Canadian singer AP Dhillon!

Dhillon, a known cricket fan, was spotted at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, soaking in the action and even posing with fans from both teams, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This isn't Dhillon's first foray into the world of cricket. The singer was also present at the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League (WPL) earlier this year, showcasing his passion for the sport.

The ICC captured the essence of the moment in a tweet, 'A star-studded affair in New York! Indian-Canadian singer AP Dhillon is at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium for the much-anticipated #INDvPAK clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.'

Dhillon's presence did add buzz to the T20 World Cup.

