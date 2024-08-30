News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » UTT: Thakkar beats Sharath Kamal as U Mumba down Chennai

UTT: Thakkar beats Sharath Kamal as U Mumba down Chennai

Source: PTI
August 30, 2024 21:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manav Thakkar

IMAGE: U Mumba's Manav Thakkar celebrates a point during his match Achanta Sharath Kamal of Chennai Lions in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: Ultimate Table Tennis/Instagram

Manav Thakkar pulled off a nail-biting victory against the experienced Achanta Sharath Kamal as U Mumba TT defeated Chennai Lions 8-7 in an exciting clash of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 in Chennai on Friday.

U Mumba TT thus jumped to the second spot on the league table with 29 points, while Chennai Lions have 19 points.

In a clash between youth and experience, the talented Thakkar staged a superb comeback after suffering an early reversal to carve out a 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 victory. Thakkar, thus, maintained his all-win record this season.

Thakkar had teamed up with Spanish star Maria Xiao earlier in the evening to outclass the Chennai Lions pair of Sharath and Sakura Mori 11-7, 11-10, 11-4 in the mixed doubles match.

U Mumba TT, who were

enjoying the lead at that point, seemed to be cruising to a comfortable win but super mom Mouma Das had other plans. The seasoned campaigner almost took Chennai Lions past the line in the last match of the tie – the women's singles – before Maria Xiao saved the day for U Mumba TT off the last shot of the tie.

Earlier, Nigeria star Aruna Quadri gave U Mumba TT the early lead with a hard-earned 10-11, 11-9, 11-7 victory against Jules Rolland. Both players were evenly matched in the early stages with points being traded back and forth.

However, Mori defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee in the women's singles to help U Mumba TT draw level and set up the tie for an exciting finish.

 

Results:

U Mumba TT bt Chennai Lions 8-7

Aruna Quadri beat Jules Roland 2-1 (10-11, 11-9, 11-7), Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Sakura Mori 0-3 (8-11, 10-11, 7-11), Maria Xiao/Manav Thakkar beat Sakura Mori/Sharath Kamal 3-0 (11-7, 11-10, 11-4), Manav Thakkar beat Achanta Sharath Kamal 2-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-9) and Maria Xiao lost to Mouma Das 1-2 (10-11, 8-11, 11-10).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Avani Lekhara, India's Pride
Meet Avani Lekhara, India's Pride
The Man Who Knocked Out Carlos Alcaraz!
The Man Who Knocked Out Carlos Alcaraz!
'Give me strength, Waheguru': Vinesh's plea
'Give me strength, Waheguru': Vinesh's plea
Paralympics: Suhas, Nitesh, Thulasimathi in semis
Paralympics: Suhas, Nitesh, Thulasimathi in semis
Waqf bill meet sees heated arguments, Oppn walkout
Waqf bill meet sees heated arguments, Oppn walkout
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on August 30, 2024
Paris Paralympics: How India fared on August 30, 2024
Kangana alleges pressure as censors yet to clear film
Kangana alleges pressure as censors yet to clear film

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Our golden girl Avani Lekhara did it again'

'Our golden girl Avani Lekhara did it again'

Paralympics: Narwal wins silver in 10m air pistol

Paralympics: Narwal wins silver in 10m air pistol

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances