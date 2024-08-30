UTT: Thakkar beats Sharath Kamal as U Mumba down Chennai

IMAGE: U Mumba's Manav Thakkar celebrates a point during his match Achanta Sharath Kamal of Chennai Lions in the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: Ultimate Table Tennis/Instagram

Manav Thakkar pulled off a nail-biting victory against the experienced Achanta Sharath Kamal as U Mumba TT defeated Chennai Lions 8-7 in an exciting clash of the Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 in Chennai on Friday.



U Mumba TT thus jumped to the second spot on the league table with 29 points, while Chennai Lions have 19 points.



In a clash between youth and experience, the talented Thakkar staged a superb comeback after suffering an early reversal to carve out a 6-11, 11-8, 11-9 victory. Thakkar, thus, maintained his all-win record this season.



Thakkar had teamed up with Spanish star Maria Xiao earlier in the evening to outclass the Chennai Lions pair of Sharath and Sakura Mori 11-7, 11-10, 11-4 in the mixed doubles match.



U Mumba TT, who were

enjoying the lead at that point, seemed to be cruising to a comfortable win but super mom Mouma Das had other plans. The seasoned campaigner almost took Chennai Lions past the line in the last match of the tie – the women's singles – before Maria Xiao saved the day for U Mumba TT off the last shot of the tie.Earlier, Nigeria star Aruna Quadri gave U Mumba TT the early lead with a hard-earned 10-11, 11-9, 11-7 victory against Jules Rolland. Both players were evenly matched in the early stages with points being traded back and forth.However, Mori defeated Sutirtha Mukherjee in the women's singles to help U Mumba TT draw level and set up the tie for an exciting finish.

Results:



U Mumba TT bt Chennai Lions 8-7



Aruna Quadri beat Jules Roland 2-1 (10-11, 11-9, 11-7), Sutirtha Mukherjee lost to Sakura Mori 0-3 (8-11, 10-11, 7-11), Maria Xiao/Manav Thakkar beat Sakura Mori/Sharath Kamal 3-0 (11-7, 11-10, 11-4), Manav Thakkar beat Achanta Sharath Kamal 2-1 (6-11, 11-8, 11-9) and Maria Xiao lost to Mouma Das 1-2 (10-11, 8-11, 11-10).