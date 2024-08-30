Meet Avani Lekhara, India's Pride

IMAGE: Avani Lekhara during the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final at the Paris Paralympics. Photographs: ANI Photo/DD Sports X- Grab

Avani Lekhara, India's Paralympic shooting sensation, continued her reign of dominance at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.

On Friday, August 31, 2024, she successfully defended her gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Women's SH1 final, solidifying her status as one of India's most celebrated Paralympians.

Hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan, Avani's journey to Paralympic glory is a testament to her unwavering spirit and determination.

A life-altering car accident in 2012 left her wheelchair-bound, but her father's unwavering support and encouragement led her to discover her passion for shooting.

Inspired by the achievements of Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, Avani transitioned to competitive shooting in 2015.

Under the guidance of coach Chandra Shekhar and later with the mentorship of former air rifle Olympian Suma Shirur, Avani's dedication and natural talent quickly propelled her to success.

Avani's breakthrough came in 2017 when she secured her first international medal, a bronze at the World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Bangkok.

Her crowning achievement was her historic gold medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics, where she became the first Indian female Paralympian to win two medals -- a gold and a bronze—in a single event.

Avani has been honoured with both the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna in recognition of her extraordinary achievements.

Beyond her sporting accomplishments, Avani is a multifaceted individual. Despite her demanding training schedule, she is committed to her academic pursuits, having enrolled in a five-year law degree program at the University of Rajasthan.

Avani Lekhara's story is an inspiration to millions. She continues to break barriers and achieve new heights.