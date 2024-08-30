IMAGE: India's Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal win Gold and Bronze in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final at Paris Paralympics 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo/Olympic Khel- X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal for winning medals in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday.

Reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

PM Modi took to his official X handle and hailed Lekhara for opening India's medal account at the Paris Paralympics.

"India opens its medal account in the #Paralympics2024! Congratulations to @AvaniLekhara for winning the coveted Gold in the R2 Women 10M Air Rifle SH1 event. She also creates history as she is the 1st Indian woman athlete to win 3 Paralympic medals! Her dedication continues to make India proud," PM Modi wrote on X.

While praising Mona Agarwal, PM Modi said that her remarkable achievement reflected her dedication.

"Congratulations to Mona Agarwal on winning the Bronze medal in R2 Women 10m Air Rifle SH1 event at the Paris #Paralympics2024! Her remarkable achievement reflects her dedication and quest for excellence. India is proud of Mona," PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Avani Lekhara.

On his official X handle, Amit Shah said that Avani has yet again proven the unstoppable spirit of the nation.

"Our golden girl Avani Lekhara did it again. A big round of applause to her on winning the Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 (Shooting) at #Paralympics2024. You have yet again proven the unstoppable spirit of Bharat. Best wishes for your future matches," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hailed Avani and said that she has made the country proud by winning the gold medal at the marquee event.

"In the Paris Paralympics, Rajasthan's daughter @AvaniLekhara has made the country proud by winning the gold medal in the 10 meter air rifle SH1 competition. Avani's talent and hard work are unique and her journey is inspirational for everyone. I congratulate and wish daughter Avni all the best," Ashok Gehlot wrote on X.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya hailed Avani for becoming the first Indian woman to win three Paralympic medals.

"Congratulations @AvaniLekhara, you made History at #Paralympics2024 Breaking barriers, she clinches the Gold in the R2 Women 10M Air Rifle SH1 event, becoming the 1st Indian woman to win 3 Paralympic medals Keep shining, Avani, you've made Bharat proud once more," Mandaviya wrote on X.

While congratulating Mona Agarwal, the Union Minister said that her "relentless dedication" has brought pride to the nation.

"Congratulations to Mona Agarwal for winning the bronze medal in the R2 Women's 10M Air Rifle SH1 at the #Paralympics2024! Your precision, focus & relentless dedication have brought immense pride to our nation. Well done, Mona," Mandaviya wrote on X.