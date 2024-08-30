News
'Give me strength, Waheguru': Vinesh's plea

'Give me strength, Waheguru': Vinesh's plea

By REDIFF SPORTS
August 30, 2024 13:25 IST
Vinesh Phogat at Golden Temple, Amritsar

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy ANI Photos/X

Olympic medalist Vinesh Phogat paid her respects at the Golden Temple on Friday, seeking divine guidance and strength.

After offering prayers at the Golden Temple, Vinesh said while speaking to reporters, "I am feeling very good after coming here. I am feeling a positive energy. I prayed to Waheguru to give me strength."

Thousands of fans flocked to the Golden Temple to catch a glimpse of the celebrated athlete, eager to interact with her and take selfies. Vinesh was warmly welcomed with garlands and flowers.

 

 

While her retirement announcement came as a surprise to many, Vinesh has hinted at the possibility of a change of heart.

In a social media post, she suggested that she might reconsider her decision under different circumstances, emphasising her enduring passion for wrestling.

Vinesh's visit to the Golden Temple and her recent comments have sparked speculation about her future in the sport.

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

