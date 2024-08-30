News
Paralympics: Shooter Narwal wins silver in 10m air pistol

Paralympics: Shooter Narwal wins silver in 10m air pistol

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 30, 2024 18:15 IST
Manish Narwal shot a total of 565 to enter the eight-man final in the 10m air pistol event at the Paris Paralympics.

IMAGE: Manish Narwal claimed the silver in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) event at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. Photograph: Eng Chin An/Reuters

Tokyo Games gold medallist shooter Manish Narwal fought hard before settling for silver in the men's 10m air pistol (SH1) event at the Paris Paralympics in Paris on Friday.

The 22-year-old Narwal, who had won gold in 50m pistol event at Tokyo, was leading for quite some time before he slipped because of a series of poor scores to surrender the initiative to veteran South Korean marksman Jo Jeongdu.

Narwal, the elder brother of Indian pistol marksman Shiva Narwal, shot 234.9, while Jeongdu took the gold with a total of 237.4.

This was India's fourth medal of the Games after Avani Lekhara had won the gold in the in the women's 10m air rifle (SH1) shooting competition, with compatriot Mona Agarwal claiming bronze.

Preethi Pal had won a bronze medal in the women's T35 100m event with a personal best time of 14.21.

Earlier, Narwal shot a total of 565 to enter the eight-man final.

The 22-year-old Narwal won the gold medal in the mixed 50m pistol SH1 event at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago.

Besides Paralympics, Narwal, who hails form Faridabad, won several medals, including gold, silver and bronze in national and international tournaments.

The other Indian in the event, Rudransh Kahndelwal missed out on the final as he finished ninth with a total score of 561.

 

In SH1 class, athletes are able to hold their gun without difficulty and shoot from a standing or sitting position in a wheelchair or chair.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
