HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » UTT: Jaguars roar back to down U Mumba

UTT: Jaguars roar back to down U Mumba

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

June 01, 2025 20:24 IST

PBG Pune Jaguars' Reeth Rishya scripted a decisive win to help her team down U Mumba in their opener in Ahmedabad on Sunday

IMAGE: PBG Pune Jaguars' Reeth Rishya scripted a decisive win to help her team down U Mumba in their opener in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Reeth Rishya/X

PBG Pune Jaguars made a remarkable comeback to down U Mumba TT 9-6 on points and open their Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 campaign on a rousing note in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

In the opening match of the day, World No 71 Lillian Bardet of France displayed fast hands and complete control over his shots, especially forehand, to stun 39th ranked Alvaro Robles of Spain 2-1 (11-1, 11-4, 8-11) in first men's singles to hand U Mumbai the initial advantage..

World No.12 Bernadette Szocs of Romania defeated world no. 48 Dina Meshref of Egypt 2-1 (5-11, 11-10, 11-9) for U Mumba.

 

Despite the loss, Meshref fought valiantly against her higher-ranked opponent but eventually fell short as Scozs used her booming smashes from both forehand and backhand to great effect when it mattered most.

The Indo-Egyptian pair of young Anirban Ghosh and Meshref then joined hands and prevailed over Indo-Romanian pair of Akash Pal and Scozs 2-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-10) in fiercely contested mixed doubles contest.

Anirban Ghosh then prevailed over Akash Pal 2-1 (11-6, 10-11, 11-16) in the reverse men's singles match to level the scores of the contest for Pune Jaguars.

With both the level at 6-6 points after four matches, the women's singles match between U Mumba's Swastika Ghosh and Pune Jaguars' Reeth Rishya turned out to be decider, where the latter came out victorious.

Reeth defeated Swastika 3-0 (11-9, 11-10, 11-6) to take Pune Jaguars home.

In the league stage of UTT league, a game is won when a player scores first 11 points, with a golden point used deciding games that are tied at 10-10.

A team wins a tie by winning the most games. At the league stage, a team wins a tie by winning at least eight out of the 15 total games.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Eng footie stars soak up sun at Spanish F1 GP
PIX: Eng footie stars soak up sun at Spanish F1 GP
Can Norrie halt history-chasing Djokovic?
Can Norrie halt history-chasing Djokovic?
Rinku Singh set to tie knot with MP Priya Saroj
Rinku Singh set to tie knot with MP Priya Saroj
Mukesh strikes to resurrect India A
Mukesh strikes to resurrect India A
DC batter smashes 70-ball ton on club debut in England
DC batter smashes 70-ball ton on club debut in England

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

World Milk Day: Doodh Peeta Hai India

webstory image 2

Do You Need To Drink Milk?

webstory image 3

Parrots! Why India Loves Them

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in Indo-Western outfit1:03

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in Indo-Western outfit

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rekha in one frame1:34

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Rekha in one frame

CM Yogi welcomes Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Agra Airport2:24

CM Yogi welcomes Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Agra...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD