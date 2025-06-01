Rinku Singh set to tie knot with Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj

IMAGE: India cricketer Rinku Singh and Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj are to be engaged on June 8 and their marriage is scheduled for later this year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rinku Singh and ANI Photo

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh will get engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on June 8 in Lucknow, the politician's father Toofani Saroj confirmed on Sunday.

Toofani, a two-time former Samajwadi Party MP informed that the "engagement ceremony will be an intimate affair, attended by close family members, friends, and relatives".

"Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya's friend's father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married,” Toofani Saroj told mediapersons on Sunday.

The marriage was fixed by mutual consent after both families met in Aligarh.

The wedding, slated for November 18 this year, is set to be a traditional affair at the Hotel Taj in Varanasi.

Invitations are expected to be extended to prominent personalities from the world of cricket, Bollywood, business, and politics.

Rinku, 27, has played 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India and is an important member of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 26-year-old Priya is a first time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.