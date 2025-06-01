HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rinku Singh set to tie knot with Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj

Rinku Singh set to tie knot with Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 01, 2025 17:00 IST

x

India cricketer Rinku Singh and Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj are to be engaged on June 8 and their marriage is scheduled for later this year

IMAGE: India cricketer Rinku Singh and Lok Sabha MP Priya Saroj are to be engaged on June 8 and their marriage is scheduled for later this year. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rinku Singh and ANI Photo

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh will get engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on June 8 in Lucknow, the politician's father Toofani Saroj confirmed on Sunday.

Toofani, a two-time former Samajwadi Party MP informed that the "engagement ceremony will be an intimate affair, attended by close family members, friends, and relatives".

"Rinku and Priya have known each other for some time. They met through Priya's friend's father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married,” Toofani Saroj told mediapersons on Sunday.

 

The marriage was fixed by mutual consent after both families met in Aligarh.

The wedding, slated for November 18 this year, is set to be a traditional affair at the Hotel Taj in Varanasi.

Invitations are expected to be extended to prominent personalities from the world of cricket, Bollywood, business, and politics.

Rinku, 27, has played 2 ODIs and 33 T20Is for India and is an important member of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

The 26-year-old Priya is a first time MP from Jaunpur's Machhlishahr constituency.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Arshdeep eager to help create legacy for Punjab Kings
Arshdeep eager to help create legacy for Punjab Kings
DK compares Kohli's work ethics to Djokovic, Bryant
DK compares Kohli's work ethics to Djokovic, Bryant
'If Gill performs with bat, his captaincy will flourish'
'If Gill performs with bat, his captaincy will flourish'
PIX: Djokovic eases into last 16 with 99th French Open win
PIX: Djokovic eases into last 16 with 99th French Open win
No Mbappe, no problem! Enrique completes PSG transformation
No Mbappe, no problem! Enrique completes PSG transformation

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Parrots! Why India Loves Them

webstory image 2

Do You Need To Drink Milk?

webstory image 3

Lava Shark 5G Debuts At ₹7,999 In India

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in Indo-Western outfit1:03

Sanya Malhotra sizzles in Indo-Western outfit

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'2:45

'When I was an actress, I used to get letters from Pakistan'

Meet Miss World 2025 winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri2:55

Meet Miss World 2025 winner Opal Suchata Chuangsri

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD