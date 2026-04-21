Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Reach UTT Table Tennis Semifinals

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal lead the charge into the UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships semifinals after securing victories in their respective quarterfinal matches.

Photograph: UTT/X

Key Points Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, and Maharashtra advance to the UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships semifinals.

Tamil Nadu defeated PSPBA, West Bengal beat Haryana, Assam overcame Gujarat, and Maharashtra triumphed over Delhi, all with 3-2 scores.

Key players like P.B. Abhinand (Tamil Nadu) and Punit Biswas (West Bengal) secured crucial singles victories for their teams.

Maharashtra's Kushal Chopda and Neil Mulye played pivotal roles in their team's victory against Delhi.

Top seeds Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with Assam and Maharashtra, booked their places in the semifinals of the boys' team event at the UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships here on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Maharashtra notched identical 3-2 wins over PSPBA, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi respectively.

Key Performances in Table Tennis Quarterfinals

Tamil Nadu's P.B. Abhinand delivered two crucial singles victories, while Priyanuj Bhattacharyya (Assam) and Punit Biswas (West Bengal) mirrored that effort for their sides.

Maharashtra Secures Semifinal Berth

Maharashtra's campaign against Delhi saw Kushal Chopda defeat Atherva Gupta to start in style. However, he lost the second singles to Arjav Gupta as both team were locked 2-2 before Neil Mulye defeated Atherva to seal the contest in Maharashtra's favour.

UTT Inter-State Championships Results

Results:

Under-19 Boys: (Quarterfinals) Tamil Nadu bt PSPBA 3-2 (M.R. Balamurugan lost to Sahil Rawat 11-7, 10-12, 8-11, 13-11, 5-11, P.B. Aabhinand bt Ronald Sarkar 7-11, 11-5, 11-3, 11-5, S.K. Mehan lost to Rushikesh Jagtap 4-11, 5-11, 7-11, Abhinand bt Sahil 3-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6, Balamurugan bt Ronald 9-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-7).

Assam bt Gujarat 3-2 (Divyaj Rajkhow Roy lost to Vivaan Dave 11-6, 6-11, 9-11, 10-12, Priyanuj Bhattacharyya bt Dhyey Jani 12-10, 11-6, 11-8, Swapnanil Dutta lost to Janmejay Patel 7-11, 11-13, 11-5, 9-11, Priyanuj bt Vivaan 11-5, 11-5, 11-4, Divyaj bt Dhyey 11-8, 8-11, 9-11, 11-4, 11-5).

Maharashtra bt Delhi 3-2 (Kushal Chopda bt Atherva Gupta 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 11-9, Neil Mulye lost to Arjav Gupta 12-10, 1-1, 9-11, 5-11, Ishan Khandekar bt Bhaskar Singh 11-5, 11-6, 11-5, Kushal lost to Aarjav 8-11, 9-11, 6-11, Neil bt Atherva 12-10, 5-11, 11-9, 12-10).

West Bengal bt Haryana 3-2 (Punit Biswas bt Nikunj Attri 11-3, 11-5, 11-6, Oishik Ghosh lost to Siddhant Kataria 3-11, 5-11, 11-9, 12-14, Priyanshu Karmakar lost to Duklan Vatsal 5-11, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, Punit bt Siddhant 11-8, 11-5, 11-3, Oishik bt Nikunj 12-14, 5-11, 11-6, 13-11, 11-5).

The UTT Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships showcases emerging talent in Indian table tennis. These championships provide a platform for young players to compete at a national level and gain valuable experience. The event helps identify and nurture future stars in the sport.