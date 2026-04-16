HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to Clash in UTT Table Tennis Final

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to Clash in UTT Table Tennis Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 20:59 IST

x

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set to battle it out in the Under-19 Girls Team final at the UTT 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships, promising an exciting showdown of skill and determination.

Key Points

  • Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will compete in the Under-19 Girls Team final at the UTT National Table Tennis Championships.
  • West Bengal secured their spot in the final with a 3-0 victory over Delhi, despite close matches.
  • Tamil Nadu faced a tough challenge from Maharashtra, with Divyanshi Bhowmick proving a difficult opponent.
  • Ananya Muralidharan's composed performance in the decider helped Tamil Nadu secure their place in the final.

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will lock horns in the Under-19 Girls Team final at the UTT 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships here.

West Bengal sealed their place in the final with a 3-0 win over Delhi on Thursday, though the scoreline hardly reflected the intensity of the match, with two tightly-contested rubbers going the distance.

 

Tamil Nadu's Path to the Final

Earlier, the top seeds were pushed to the brink by fourth-seeded Maharashtra, where Divyanshi Bhowmick emerged as a formidable hurdle, threatening to derail Tamil Nadu's campaign.

However, Tamil Nadu showed resilience when it mattered the most.

After conceding the opening rubber to Divyanshi, Ananya Muralidharan rose to the occasion, delivering a composed performance to outclass Hardee Patel in the decider and steer her team into the final.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Delhi Secure Spots in UTT Table Tennis Pre-Quarters
West Bengal Leads the Pack at Sub-Junior Table Tennis Championships
West Bengal Leads the Pack at Sub-Junior Table Tennis Championships
Upset in Men's Doubles at National Table Tennis Championships
India's U-19 Girls Shine at Asian Youth Table Tennis Qualifiers
India's U-19 Girls Shine at Asian Youth Table Tennis Qualifiers
Uttarakhand to Host UTT Inter-State Table Tennis Championships

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on Fire1:05

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on...

Rajpal Yadav Steals the Show with His Fun Antics0:25

Rajpal Yadav Steals the Show with His Fun Antics

Tabbu brings her desi charm at the red carpet of Bhooth Bangla screening0:37

Tabbu brings her desi charm at the red carpet of Bhooth...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO