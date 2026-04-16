Tamil Nadu and West Bengal to Clash in UTT Table Tennis Final

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are set to battle it out in the Under-19 Girls Team final at the UTT 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships, promising an exciting showdown of skill and determination.

Key Points Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will compete in the Under-19 Girls Team final at the UTT National Table Tennis Championships.

West Bengal secured their spot in the final with a 3-0 victory over Delhi, despite close matches.

Tamil Nadu faced a tough challenge from Maharashtra, with Divyanshi Bhowmick proving a difficult opponent.

Ananya Muralidharan's composed performance in the decider helped Tamil Nadu secure their place in the final.

Tamil Nadu and West Bengal will lock horns in the Under-19 Girls Team final at the UTT 87th Inter-State Junior and Youth National Table Tennis Championships here.

West Bengal sealed their place in the final with a 3-0 win over Delhi on Thursday, though the scoreline hardly reflected the intensity of the match, with two tightly-contested rubbers going the distance.

Tamil Nadu's Path to the Final

Earlier, the top seeds were pushed to the brink by fourth-seeded Maharashtra, where Divyanshi Bhowmick emerged as a formidable hurdle, threatening to derail Tamil Nadu's campaign.

However, Tamil Nadu showed resilience when it mattered the most.

After conceding the opening rubber to Divyanshi, Ananya Muralidharan rose to the occasion, delivering a composed performance to outclass Hardee Patel in the decider and steer her team into the final.